The Predictions: Pioneer Valley or Santa Maria? St. Joseph or Righetti? Lompoc or Santa Barbara?

It's rivalry week for the Santa Maria Valley schools, while the Channel League also has its big game that will decide the league championship.

Pioneer Valley will travel to Santa Maria High Friday night for the game dubbed the Main Street Classic. St. Joseph, meanwhile, will travel to Righetti for the Battle for the Shield.

Lompoc is headed to Santa Barbara to take on the Dons, in a game against the last two Channel League champs. Lompoc will have revenge on its mind after the Dons ended the Braves' streak of nine straight league titles in 2019.

Pioneer Valley (1-1) at Santa Maria (3-1), 6 p.m.

Pioneer Valley scored an impressive 13-6 win over Mission Prep to start its season on March 31. The Panthers then followed that up with a tough loss to Nipomo last Saturday, falling 21-13.

Santa Maria also beat Mission Prep, winning 16-7 last week. The Saints also lost to Nipomo, falling 21-14 in the second game of the season, a game the Saints could have, or, perhaps, should have, won.

With that said, I think the Saints are the favorites. They've won two straight and could've won three in a row. Having running back Sammy Herrera make his debut last week was a big plus for Santa Maria. He topped 100 yards rushing, breathing some life into a ground game that's struggled all season.

Santa Maria has been banged up as star receiver/linebacker Nick Martinez was on crutches near the end of the Mission Prep game.

Pioneer Valley, though, shouldn't be taken lightly. Tommy Nuñez is a hard-running back and the Panthers have some big guys in the trenches that could wear down a Santa Maria defense that may struggle with depth this weekend. The Pioneer Valley defense is also pretty stout against the run and have some good corners, namely Andres Vargas. Richie Cardenas, a freshman, is also a guy to look out for on defense.