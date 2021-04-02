The Predictions: See our picks for tonight's football games

Bailey's Top 10 1. St. Joseph (2-0) 2. Lompoc (2-0) 3. Righetti (0-0) 4. Mission Prep (2-1) 5. Santa Ynez (1-1) 6. Paso Robles (1-1) 7. Santa Barbara (1-1) 8. Templeton (2-0) 9. Santa Maria (1-1) 10. Pioneer Valley (1-0)

It's week three and we're just now getting everyone involved in this rarest of rare spring seasons.

Righetti finally kicks off its season with a game against Paso Robles. The Warriors were in quarantine for 10 days and had to push back their first two games.

Paso Robles (1-1) at Righetti (0-0)

Paso Robles was smacked around by the St. Joseph juggernaut in the opening week but rebounded nicely to beat SLO last week.

Righetti hasn't had a chance to knock the rust of yet, but I'm pretty high on the Warriors. They've got a ton of holes to fill, but there are some really good pieces there. I'm anxious to see how the quarterback position will go, with Logan Mortensen graduated. I was told Chris Miller and Joaquin Cuevas were in the mix.

They lose a ton at receiver with Chase Reynoso and Jake Steels graduating. But Kidasi Nepa is back at receiver.

Some big holes also on defense with Jordan Fields and Joseph Cardenas gone. But Ryan Boivin and Matt Simms are solid.

THE PICK: Righetti 22, Paso Robles 18

St. Joseph (2-0) at San Luis Obispo (0-1)