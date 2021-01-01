Top story of 2020: The day the sports world stood still

The sports world came to a crashing halt.
Though no one knew it then, the scene inside Dr. Arthur James Gymnasium on the Arroyo Grande High School campus would soon become a symbol of a different era. The date was March 10, 2020.
The Eagles boys basketball team soundly beat Burbank Providence, earning a spot in the state championship game set for Friday, March 13 in Sacramento.
Despite the sports year being upended by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, there were still many memorable moments in 2020.
A packed crowd inside that gymnasium celebrated the win on the floor, likely the greatest achievement in the program's history. Still, there was some uncertainty in the air as concern was growing over new terms like 'coronavirus' and 'COVID-19.'
Would the Eagles actually get to play for a state title later that week? They were confident they'd have their chance. As it turned out, Gage Gomez and Robert Hutchens never played for a state championship. Ryan Glanville, Spencer Berry and Dylan Staub, the Eagles' coaching staff, never got the chance to coach their senior-heavy team at state.
"We are extremely disappointed and saddened that we won’t have an opportunity to play for a state championship," Arroyo Grande athletic director Stephen Field said then.
Months later, words like coronavirus, pandemic and social-distancing have been etched into the minds off all Americans and much of the world.
That scene inside the AGHS gymnasium seems distant now, a packed indoor arena with hundreds of fans inside cheering and celebrating.
A day after that basketball game at Arroyo Grande High, Nipomo High hosted a major track meet on March 11, the same day the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive.
Cabrillo hosted Santa Barbara for a swim meet at the Lompoc Aquatic Center on March 12. Most area high schools suspended practices and competitions that day. Righetti track and field coach Tony Gayfield gathered his athletes and told them they wouldn't be practicing or competing and he wasn't sure what would happen next.
On Friday, March 13, Valley Christian Academy played a baseball game against Coastal Christian, the only game in town.
There hasn't been a bona fide high school competition in the area since. On Jan. 1, 2021, that's 294 days without high school sports.
By March 16, most area schools shut down in-person learning. Most students in the area haven't returned to their campuses and may not until early 2021.
"It's been a rollercoaster, just in life in general," Santa Maria football coach Dan Ellington said in September. "You hope that things get better, then you realize that they're not, then you get your hopes up and then back down. It's a rollercoaster. You don't want to get too high because things could get shut down at any moment.
"I'm trying to be level and focus on the time we have now."
The coronavirus' impact on area athletics is the top sports story of 2021. The pandemic wiped out virtually entire seasons for most high school seniors in the spring.
Jake Steels, who missed the second half of his senior football season in 2019 with a broken foot, was hoping to return for his senior baseball season last spring. He never got the chance, like so many area athletes.
But this pandemic has wore on. The entire 2020 fall sports season never materialized. It's been well over a year since the Central Coast has seen a live high school football game and current high school seniors, like Santa Maria running back Sammy Herrera or Righetti standout Kidasi Nepa, face uncertainty. Will they get another chance to play under the Friday night lights?
Monteiro has stepped away after nearly 40 years of teaching, coaching and administrating this month.
Even if a season does materialize, it's unlikely fans will be able to attend games.
There is hope. A vaccine has already begun to be administered and education is being prioritized for vaccination in hopes of allowing students and teachers to return to campus. Athletes have been on campus for conditioning programs, wearing masks and following protocols while working in cohorts.
Most athletic directors and coaches are confident there will be high school sports before the school year ends in June. Some high school football coaches have discussed playing county-only football schedules, even if it requires them to play outside of the CIF-sanctioned space.
Hancock College has opted in to the 2021 athletic spring season in hopes of playing early this year.
The California Department of Public Health has communicated with CIF to work on bringing sports back to the state and another update is expected as soon as next week.
Cal Poly has hosted some events on campus, like men's and women's basketball and hopes to play football in February.
Player of the Decade: Boys Basketball
No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 16 Bryan Smith
Walker faces Arroyo Grande grad Bryan Smith, the No. 16 seed, in the first round.
Walker was named All-Area MVP in his sophomore and senior seasons and All-Area co-MVP in 2014, his junior year. Kevin Barbarick, currently Righetti's athletic director, coached Walker all four years he was on the varsity team with the Warriors. Barbarick has decades of coaching experience.
"Cameron is the best I've ever coached," Barbarick once said. "And he has handled everything with such class. Cameron is so humble. He's a good person."
Walker averaged 21 points and 11-plus rebounds a game as a senior. Walker played all five positions on the floor during his prep career. He averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds a game as a junior, splitting the All-Area MVP award with Cabrillo's Chad Brodhead.
He played for Stanford for two seasons before medically retiring.
Smith, currently a sophomore walk-on on the men’s basketball team at Samford University in Alabama, was a two-year starter and was named the Mountain League's MVP as a senior in the 2018-19 season.
Smith helped the Eagles to the Mountain League title as a senior. He averaged 18 points in league play and 22 points per game in the CIF playoffs. For his senior season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 5.8 rebound a game and shot 58% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, connecting on 76% of his free throws.
No. 2 Quinton Adlesh vs. No. 15 Aaron Abayari
After breaking into the varsity rotation as a freshman at Mission Prep, Adlesh went on to score nearly 2,000 points (1,958) over four seasons, leading the Royals to a PAC 8 League championship and nearly 100 total wins.
As a senior in the 2014-15 high school season, Adlesh averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. The Royals went 25-7 that year, 13-1 in the PAC 8, and lost to Encino Crespi 61-52 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA title game. The Royals went 22-0 vs. San Luis Obispo County competition during Adlesh's four years at Mission Prep. The Royals went 99-27 in that same span.
"Quinton is amongst the best this county has ever seen," Terrance Harris, Mission Prep's longtime coach, said of Adlesh. "His work ethic and drive to compete made him a very special player. Every year, Q added to his repertoire. He was relentless in pursuit of excellence. Not only was he a phenomenal player, but he made the players around him better. He certainly raised the bar for not only our program, but the area."
Adlesh goes up against Aaron Abayari, a Cabrillo High grad. The shooting guard averaged 25.4 points a game as he led the Conqs to their fourth consecutive Los Padres League championship in the 2014-15 season. He was the LPL MVP that year.
Former Cabrillo coach Gary West summed up Abayari's playing style like this: "For a 5-foot-9 Filipino boy, Aaron has got more heart than anybody I've coached. He does things that he's not supposed to do at his size, but he puts the ball in the basket, and he just plays hard, he just goes."
No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 14 Ryan McGready
Walker faces former Righetti standout Ryan McGready in a battle of cross-town rivals.
Walker earned the Times' All-Area MVP award in 2016 after helping the Knights win a CIF Southern Section championship. He was named the CIF divisional Player of the Year in 2016 as the Knights captured a school record 31 wins.
Despite playing only three seasons at St. Joseph, Walker scored a 1,867 points in 93 career games, averaging just over 20 points a game.
As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
McGready, a 6-foot-5 post player, led the Warriors to the CIF-SS Division 2AA title game in 2012. He helped the Warriors go 25-6 and make the CIF-SS divisional final, where they lost to Mayfair.
The Warriors also made the state tournament that year as McGready led the team in scoring and rebounding. McGready led the Warriors with 12 points in their 60-45 loss to Mayfair in the CIF title game.
No. 4 Brent VanderVeen vs. No. 13 David Terrones
No. 4 VanderVeen faces No. 13 seed David Terrones in the first round.
VanderVeen may have been known more for his football exploits at Arroyo Grande, but his seminal senior hoops season at AGHS shouldn't be overlooked.
After leading the Eagle football team to a CIF title, VanderVeen carried the Eagles to the CIF Southern Section Division 3AAA title game as a senior in the 2011-12 season, just months later.
Arroyo Grande eventually lost to Pasadena in the CIF final that year, but VanderVeen took home a slew of awards, including being named the Times' All-Area MVP and the SLO County Player of the Year.
VanderVeen scored 16.3 points a game, adding 13.4 rebounds, during his senior season. He played 19 games that year after leading the Eagle football team to a 13-1 record at quarterback. During that following basketball season, VanderVeen helped the Eagles to a 15-game win streak, a rare league title (ending an 11-year drought) and their first CIF final since 1970.
Terrones helped Cabrillo to a remarkable turnaround during the 2009-10 season. After going 9-18 overall and 3-9 in the Los Padres League the year prior, Terrones and the Conquistadores won the LPL title with a perfect 12-0 mark. They finished 21-6 overall.
Terrones, a point guard, led Cabrillo in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.2) that year. He was named All-Area MVP in 2010.
No. 5 LeAndrew Knight vs. No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas
Cabrillo grad LeAndrew Knight is the No. 5 seed. He faces form St. Joseph standout Gabrys Sadaunykas in the first round.
Knight helped Cabrillo win four straight Los Padres League titles, going 55-1 in league games during his four seasons at CHS. The lone loss was a 67-57 defeat to rival Lompoc.
Knight was named the Times' All-Area MVP in 2017 and was the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. He topped 1,000 points in his career and was named the LPL MVP in back-to-back seasons.
Sadaunykas, a native of Vilnius, Lithuania, was on the St. Joseph team with Walker that won the CIF title in 2015.
Sadaunykas averaged 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists that year and earned PAC 8 League MVP honors.
No. 6 Robbie Berwick vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead
No. 6 seed Robbie Berwick, from Atascadero, faces No. 11 seed Chad Brodhead, a Cabrillo grad.
Berwick made the rare trip from Atascadero to the ACC, signing with Florida State directly out of high school.
At Atascadero, he scored 1,750 points in four seasons, dishing out 500 assists. He earned the PAC 7 League MVP honor as a junior and senior. The Greyhounds won two PAC 7 titles during Berwick's run in Atascadero. (He also led the 'Hounds to a football league title at QB).
Berwick averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds for his 110-game career at Atascadero. His best season was in the 2013-14 campaign, when Berwick averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds as Atascadero went 24-6 overall and 12-0 in league. (Berwick scored 17.5 points points a game as a junior as the 'Hounds won a league title).
Brodhead was the only player to stop Cameron Walker from earning three straight outright All-Area MVP honors. Brodhead and Walker split the award in the 2013-14 season.
Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title that year. He easily crossed the 1,500-point barrier at Cabrillo, though career stats weren't available. He scored about 700 points during his senior season.
No. 7 Case Bruton vs. No. 10 Gage Gomez
This first-round matchup features two of the area's top shooters from the past 10 seasons as No. 7 seed Case Bruton faces Arroyo Grande grad Gage Gomez, the No. 10 seed.
Bruton put together one of the most impressive offensive careers -- and individual seasons -- with the Knights, scoring nearly 1,300 points in three seasons, including his 675-point campaign as a senior.
In all, Bruton, who played his freshman season at Morro Bay, put up 1,593 points in four years of high school, averaging 15.3 points per game.
As a senior in the 2012-13 season, Bruton averaged 21.1 points per game as the Knights went 23-9. Bruton helped the Knights advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4A semifinals and a state playoff win that year.
Gomez is a freshman walk-on at UCSB after graduating in 2020. He was one win away from leading his school to its first ever state championship before his high school career ended due to the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the rest of the state title games.
He averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. He knocked down 120 3-point shots during his senior season alone.
No. 8 Matt Willkomm vs. No. 9 Keith Datu
Matt Willkomm, the No. 8 seed, squares off with St. Joseph grad Keith Datu, the No. 9 seed, in the first round.
Willkomm was a dynamic point guard that could either set up the offense or score on his own. He was a junior when the Eagles made the CIF finals with VanderVeen leading the way, then powered AGHS as a senior in 2013-14, averaging 16.4 points over 12 pre-season games. He earned All-Tournament honors at the Harding Invitational, the Jim Bashore Classic and the Eagles' annual Taro Kobara Memorial Tournament, during that run.
Then came the PAC 7 League season. Willkomm took his game up another notch and bumped his scoring average up to 20.4 points in the 10 league games he played in. Willkomm went on to star at Hancock and Arizona Chrisian.
Datu, a 6-foot-7 post, scored nearly 1,500 points in his prep career, adding nearly 1,000 rebounds and over 300 blocks. During his senior season, Datu averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.
Datu played in 118 games as a Knight, scoring 1,448 points with 935 rebounds and 305 blocks, adding 75 assists and 73 steals.
Saints make deep playoff run
Just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March, Santa Maria High's boys soccer team made a thrilling run through the CIF Central Section playoffs. The Saints made it all the way to the Division 1 title game, a contest they hosted against Fresno Central, which was the defending CIF champ.
Though Central squeaked out a 1-0 win, Santa Maria still had plenty to be proud of. Edgar Garces was named the All-Area MVP and Saints coach Eduardo Cuna was named the All-Area Coach of the Year. The Saints went on to win a state playoff game before losing to La Habra, an eventual state champion, in the regional semifinals.
Garces earned the honor by a vote of the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.
Orcutt Academy wins league title
While Santa Maria's boys were thriving on the pitch, Orcutt Academy's girls also had a stellar season. The Spartans won the Ocean League title, the first in program history, while also making the CIF semifinals, where they lost in a shootout to Orosi.
Spartans coach Brian Speer was voted the All-Area Coach of the Year. His group was powered by Marianna Chavez, who was named the Ocean League's co-MVP. Chavez tallied 18 goals for the Spartans last season as they finished 21-6-2 overall and 10-2 in league play.
Girls soccer: After leading Spartans to first league title, Orcutt Academy's Brian Speer is the All-Area Coach of the Year
Speer, who has been Orcutt Academy's girls soccer coach for seven years, led the Spartans to the outright Ocean League championship this past season. It was the first league championship for the girls soccer program at OAHS.
Orcutt Academy's Marianna Chavez is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate Kira Hopkins is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
Titans claim championship
Meanwhile, Nipomo's boys basketball team also captured its first league championship under the guidance of first-year coach Stan Ikeda. The Titans went 10-2 in Ocean League play to share the league title with Morro Bay.
Daren Sosa, a junior, was the team's top scorer as Joey Garcia, Louis DiModica, Gianni Hart, John Costa, Rudy Garibay and Nate Reese all pitched in.
This Nipomo group doesn't feature a singular singular dominant player, but rather relies on a mix of heady guards and a solid front-court player.
SMHS gets NHRA love
In February, the Santa Maria High drag racing team was highlighted at an NHRA event with the help of FOX Sports. The team took its custom 1968 Camaro to the NHRA race at Pomona’s Auto Club Raceway and became the first high school built car to race at an NHRA national event. EVER.
FOX sent a camera crew to the SMHS pit to get shots of the team in action for a feature to be aired over FOX’s NHRA coverage.
Senior Reporter Elliott Stern caught up with the Santa Maria High School Race Team as it's making history in Pomona. The team was followed by FOX Sports cameras at the NHRA event with footage being prepped for air this weekend.
Dunn soccer wins another CIF title
Dunn, a boarding school in Los Olivos, has long dominated some of the lower divisions in the CIF boys soccer playoffs. That trend continued in 2020 as the Earwigs captured yet another CIF title, going undefeated for the 2019-20 season. Dunn defeated Ganesha in Pomona in February to finish off a 20-0 season.
Dunn beat Ganesha 4-1 in the title game after the Earwigs erupted for three goals in the second half. Brima Kamara and Rene Pacheco each scored a pair to give the Earwigs an insurmountable lead and their third CIF title in six years.
The game was tied 1-1 at the break with the Earwigs scoring first and the Giants responding with a goal of their own. The Earwigs then erupted for three goals in the second half.
Oscar Rojas joins Yale
Though his final season at Lompoc was cut short due to the pandemic, Lompoc's Oscar Rojas still achieved a lifelong dream: The right-handed pitcher signed with Yale in the Ivy League.
Rojas struck out 11 and threw a three-hitter in what turned out to be the last Lompoc home game of his career in a 5-1 win over rival Cabrillo on March 6. The season was suspended about a week later and eventually canceled. Rojas carried a 4.50 grade point average at Lompoc High and won 23 games from his freshman campaign to a truncated senior season.
Rojas seems to have the goods academically to go Ivy League. He carries a 4.50 grade point average.
New-look football leagues
Not many area high school coaches liked the four-team league lineup the last couple years. That format changed in 2020. Well, it was supposed to go into effect in 2020.
Whenever football returns to normalcy there should be two six-team leagues in the area, with the Mountain League consisting of two-time defending league champion St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Righetti, San Luis Obispo and Templeton.
The Ocean League, which is comprised of teams from primarily smaller schools, will include Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Atascadero.
The three leagues with four teams each look for Central Coast high school football is gone.
Seth Damron takes over at AHC for Kris Dutra
Kris Dutra had a long, successful run as Hancock's head coach. The former Santa Maria High standout ended his 19-year run as the Bulldogs' head coach earlier in 2020, passing the torch to Seth Damron, an assistant at AHC.
Dutra is serving as an associate coach and assists Damron, who was on the staff for four seasons previously.
Dutra holds the record for wins at Hancock, going 119-81.
Hancock football: Kris Dutra relinquishes head coaching role after 19 seasons; Seth Damron takes over
Dutra, who will stay on with the program as a coordinator, went 119-81 in his 19 seasons at Hancock and is the school's all-time wins leader.
Nipomo mourns loss of football coach Josh Caldera
Tragedy struck the Nipomo community when football coach Josh Caldera died suddenly in September.
Head coach Tony Payne and the NHS staff held an on-field memorial for their beloved coach. Caldera coached the Nipomo Cowboys youth football team before joining the Titans’ football staff at Nipomo in 2010.
“He’s one of my best friends, a Nipomo guy," Dodge said of Caldera then. "He went to Arroyo Grande High School, I went to San Luis Obispo High School. We’re the same age.”
As the afternoon wore on Saturday, the tributes in honor of the late Josh Caldera kept coming in.
Santa Maria loses coaching legend Ben Castro
In October, the Santa Maria Valley lost a beloved coach with the passing of Ben Castro, who ran the Central Coast Sparks youth girls basketball team. Castro, who was undergoing treatment after being in a diabetic coma, was 44.
“He taught me how to play the game," Alijah Paquet said of Castro. "Along with that, he made sure being on the team felt like you were part of a family, and I want to thank him for allowing me to become best friends with people I probably would not have otherwise met.”
