U.S. Olympic Trials finally in sight for Parker Reynolds

Parker Reynolds has always dreamt of swimming at the U.S. Olympic Trials. He just didn't expect the run-up to his first trials appearance would look like this.

Reynolds, now 17 and a junior at Righetti High, has seen his preparations for the trials prolonged, delayed and interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Santa Maria Swim Club member qualified for the U.S. Trials in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyles in August of 2019, when he was 16.

More than 18 months later, he still hasn't competed in the trials after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed last summer to this summer.

One of the hurdles for Reynolds has been finding a proper pool to train in consistently. The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center provides a fine training pool, but is set-up as a short course. Olympic competitive swims take place on a long course, which requires a lane change at Paul Nelson.

"We've been back at Paul Nelson since about July of last year. We've been back for a long time, except I haven't swam a long course," except for a couple races in Irvine and a big meet in Mission Viejo a couple weeks ago, Reynolds said.

Dennis Smitherman, the city's recreation manager, said the swim club can use Paul Nelson as a long-course pool from 5:30-7:30 a.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At the onset of the pandemic last year, Reynolds swam in a man-made pond on a winery in Orcutt when pools closed.

Reynolds has committed to swim for Arizona State once he graduates from Righetti. He's been distance-learning since area high schools shut down in-person instruction in March of 2020. Reynolds says distance learning isn't too bad and, in fact, has made his swimming career a little easier since he travels a lot for competitions.