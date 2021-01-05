Who's up next? Knights have several key players that could land with four-year programs

The early signing period has come and gone and with it a number of area football standouts signed with four-year schools.

Still, there are a handful of area standouts that could still land with a college program before everything is said and done.

The signing period will reopen in February. Before that, we'll do a school-by-school breakdown, highlighting some kids who do have college offers and others who don't, but may end up with a few. Today, we start with St. Joseph.

Tyler Williams, DB

6-foot-2, 180 pounds

The Knights possess the crown jewel of remaining players who have to sign with a program.

Williams, who played his sophomore season at Cabrillo before joining the Knights and putting together a stellar junior campaign, holds 11 offers. The most recent school to show interest in the rangy defender is UTEP, a Conference USA program. It's been said that Williams has been impressed with what the Miners have to offer.

Ohio is another FBS program that has shown interest in Williams, who's rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, and extended an offer, though the Bobcats have a pretty full class with three defensive backs already signed. Army is also in on the talented corner.

Williams also holds offers from Cal Poly, Bucknell, Fordham, Holy Cross, Lehigh, San Diego, William & Mary and Yale.

Williams, also a track and field standout at St. Joseph, is unquestionably talented. But he put together a stellar junior season in 2019 that showed he's also a legitimate football player. Williams showed flashes of lockdown corner potential and also displayed some physicality with his improved tackling skills. What's more, Williams was a spark plug on special teams, blocking kicks and make plays in all phases of the game. He was also counted on as a play-maker on offense as a deep-threat wide receiver.