With stay-at-home order lifted, area high schools work on resuming athletics

With the regional stay-at-home order being lifted Monday, area athletic administrators have spent the week optimistically preparing for a return to athletic competition.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were both under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order since mid-December. Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted that order this week, moving the area to the purple tier of the state's reopening guidelines.

The sports that were categorized in that tier in the California Department of Public Health's guidelines can now resume. Meaning, after a nearly year-long hiatus, area prep sports are moving toward a return.

The CDPH grouped sports like cross country, tennis, golf, swimming, and track and field into the purple tier as they're low-contact sports deemed less likely to aid the spread of the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports in the middle of March last year, with the final high school contest in the area occurring on March 13, 2020.

In an email Friday, John Davis, an assistant superintendent with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said the Santa Maria high schools are, in fact, working toward a return to competition.

"With the lifting of the regional stay-at-home order, high school athletics has been allowed to resume activities on a limited basis," Davis said. "In the SMJUHSD, this involves our purple tier sports programs: cross country, tennis, golf, swimming/diving and track and field.

"Currently, cross country is the only sport that has begun their competitive season. Dual meets are being scheduled, without spectators. Other purple tier sports are scheduled to launch later in February provided guidance does not change."