Members of the Hancock College men's baseball team are organizing a reunion golf tournament set for July 1.

The tournament is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the 1972 Hancock College state champion.

The golf tournament will be held at Rancho Maria. The cost is $50 for the tournament and $50 for the dinner that follows the tournament. The dinner will also be held at Rancho Maria.

Those interested in playing in the tournament or attending the dinner can call former Hancock pitcher Michael Bettencourt at (805) 260-3349.

The tournament and reunion is open to any area baseball players with ties to the area, even those who didn't play for Hancock.

Hancock announces 2022 soccer schedule

The Allan Hancock College women's soccer schedule for the fall season, which features 20 games and two scrimmages, has been announced. The slate includes 10 home matches, eight non-conference CCCAA pairings and a two-game trek to Nevada.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open fall action with a pair of road tilts against NJCAA Division I opponents in Las Vegas, beginning with Cochise Community College (Aug. 20) and ending with the College of Southern Nevada (Aug. 21).

Coach Billy Vinnedge's squad will open the season on the road at Lemoore College on Aug. 26 before hosting the home opener against Reedley College on Sept. 2. The road warriors will hit the pavement for three consecutive road trips, beginning with a journey to Cabrillo College (Sept. 6) before returning home on Sept. 15 to kick off a four-game stint and close out the non-conference schedule on the AHC Soccer Field.

The 12-match schedule of Western State Conference (WSC) action will open with a pair of road tests at Cuesta College (Sept. 30) and Santa Barbara (Oct. 4). League action will continue throughout the remainder of the schedule, with home games scheduled against Moorpark (Oct. 7), Ventura (Oct. 18), Cuesta (Oct. 25) Santa Barbara (Oct. 28), and Oxnard (Nov. 8). The regular season is set to close with a road trip to Ventura on Nov. 11.

Postseason competition will begin with the play-in round of the NorCal/SoCal Regional events on Nov. 17. Play-in action and three rounds of regional competition will take place on campus sites across the state before coming to an end at the CCCAA State Championship on Dec. 2-4.

Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria

"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.

There's camps set for July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.

The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.

Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.