Local roundup: St. Joseph moves to 7-0 with win at Santa Ynez

The St. Joseph boys basketball team improved to 7-0 on Saturday with an 89-50 win at Santa Ynez on Saturday.

St. Joseph senior Jincho Rivera scored a game-high 24 points. Dre Roman added 17 for the Knights and senior Sam Bazunga had 14.

Landon Lassahn led Santa Ynez with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Ollenburger had 14 points.

Warren Zhang chipped in 10.

"It was a very tough, physical basketball game," Santa Ynez coach Walter Tyler said. "St. Joseph is definitely the best we have played all season. They're coached extremely well by (Tom) Mott and his coaching staff. I’m extremely proud of my players.

St. Joseph will try to improve its record to 8-0 on Monday with a game against Brentwood in Los Angeles. Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Nipomo 73, Arroyo Grande 72 (Friday)

Joey Garcia led the Titans with 20 points as teammates Gianni Hart (13 points) and Daren Sosa (12 points) also helped out.

Senior Louis DiModica added 10 points. Brody Nabor led the Eagles with 24 points while Josh McCune added 15 and Lucas Juarez had 12 for Arroyo Grande.

Arroyo Grande beat Morro Bay 79-46 on Saturday.

Girls basketball (Friday)

Arroyo Grande 57, Nipomo 43

Nipomo junior Kacie Slover had 14 points as Honnalee Kennedy added 10 for the Titans.

Arroyo Grande avenged the overtime loss the Titans gave the Eagles on Thursday.

Nipomo is 2-2.

Righetti 70, San Luis Obispo 22