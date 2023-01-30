Jorge Adame and Bree Luna did last week what they have consistently done all basketball season. They produced.

As a result, they are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 28.

Adame amassed a total of 32 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists as the Santa Maria boys won twice to stay in the thick of the Ocean League race. Adame has consistently notched double-doubles during league play.

At press time Monday, the Saints were in a tie for third place with Santa Ynez, a game back of co-leaders San Luis Obispo and Templeton.

Luna helped lead the Righetti girls to two Mountain League wins last week. She scored 23 points, made 12 of her 16 free throws and had four assists in Righetti's win over Nipomo Tuesday night.

Friday night, Luna scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors pull away for a 55-41 win at home against Arroyo Grande. Righetti trailed when the fourth quarter started.

Besides her scoring, Luna pulled down eight rebounds. She is averaging 18-plus points a game in league play for a Righetti team that was sitting in third place, behind St. Joseph and Orcutt Academy, at press time Monday.

Here is a list of attendees at the meeting.

Pioneer Valley

Girls wrestling: Coach RD Noel, Keira Nartatez. Boys basketball: Jace Gomez. Girls basketball: Angel Cardenas. Boys soccer: Adrian Limon. Boys wrestling: Javi Martinez.

Righetti

Girls soccer: Coach Nick Consorti, Sylena Heredia, Raquel Schmid, Paige Bailey. Girls basketball: Coach Desiree Hitch, Luna, Irie Torres, Eva Delgado. Boys basketball: Coach Nick Sauer, Jonathan Mangayao, Terry Butler.

Hancock College

Women's basketball: Coach Andre Scott, Mallory Branum.

Cabrillo

Athletic director Michael Dietz.

Boys basketball: King-Trey Mason, Jaylun McLean.

St. Joseph

Athletic director Tom Mott.

Girls soccer: Grace Mensah, Elizabeth Vega. Boys basketball: Mott (coach), Will Kuykendall, Caedin Hamilton.

Santa Maria

Athletic director: Dan Ellington.

Boys basketball: Adame, Angel Albaringa, Manny Cortez, Anselmo Castrejon. Boys wrestling: Mateo Peinado, Leo Mendoza.

Lompoc

Athletic director: Claudia Terrones.

Wrestling: Andy Rodriguez, Faye Federick. Girls basketball: Elizabeth Alcantara, Tara Terrones. Boys soccer: Mark Salazar.

Orcutt Academy

Athletic director: Bridgette DePalma.

Boys basketball: Joshua Guzman, Santiago Predazzi. Girls soccer: Sydney Madison.

Valley Christian Academy

Girls basketball: Coach Randy Stanford, Miley DeBernardi.

Local standings

At press time Monday, a busy slate of league basketball and soccer games were scheduled for that evening. Here is a look at the standings at press time.

Mountain League boys basketball

St. Joseph, at 9-0 in league games with five left, was the front-runner, with Mission Prep (8-1) and Arroyo Grande (7-2) close behind. Lompoc (5-4), Righetti (4-5, Atascadero (2-7), Cabrillo (1-8) and Pioneer Valley (0-9) followed.

Mountain League girls basketball

St. Joseph was 9-0 at press time. Orcutt Academy stood at 6-2, with Righetti just behind at 6-3.Nipomo stood at 5-4, Arroyo Grande was 4-5, and Mission Prep (3-6), Morro Bay (1-7) and Cabrillo (1-8) followed.

Ocean League boys basketball

San Luis Obispo and Templeton both stood at 7-2, with Santa Ynez and Santa Maria, both 6-3, in close pursuit. Nipomo was 5-3. Morro Bay (3-6), Paso Robles (1-7) and Orcutt Academy (0-9) followed.

Ocean League girls basketball

Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo were atop the standings at 8-1. Santa Maria and Lompoc were both at 6-3. Pioneer Valley, which has made a recent surge in league play, was 4-5. Templeton was 3-6, Santa Ynez was 1-8 and Atascadero was 0-9.

Mountain League boys soccer

Arroyo Grande led a close race at 8-1. After their 2-2 tie Friday night, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria were both 6-2-1. Paso Robles was 4-4-2, San Luis Obispo was 3-3-2, and Lompoc (2-4-4), Cabrillo (1-6-1) and Atascadero (0-8-1) followed.

Mountain League girls soccer

St. Joseph, which had won seven straight at press time, was in the lead at 7-1-1. San Luis Obipso, at 6-2-1, was close behind. Arroyo Grande was 5-2-2. Arroyo Grande stood at 3-4-1. Santa Ynez was 3-5-1, with Cabrillo 3-5. Paso Robles (2-6-3) and Santa Maria (0-6-3) followed.

Ocean League boys soccer

Righetti (7-1-1) and Santa Ynez (6-1-1) occupied the top two spots. Morro Bay was 4-2-3, and Templeton was 3-2-3. St. Joseph was at .500, 3-3-3, Mission Prep was at 2-2-4, and Cabrillo (1-6-1) and Orcutt Academy (0-8) followed.

Righetti has swept its two-game home-and-home series against Santa Ynez.

Ocean League girls soccer

Righetti was unbeaten in league play at 9-0. Morro Bay was close behind at 7-1-1, with Orcutt Academy, Templeton and Lompoc all sitting at 4-4. Nipomo (2-5), Mission Prep (1-6-1) and Pioneer Valley (1-8) followed.