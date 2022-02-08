There are two very different sides to Angel Gabriel Balderas.
The 12-year-old Orcutt Junior High seventh-grader is a kind, talkative youngster who loves his tight-knit family.
Then there's the Angel Gabriel Balderas that comes to the surface when he's in the boxing ring. The Balderas inside the ring is a terrifying sight, an aggressive and accomplished fighter who has consistently scored knockout wins despite weighing just 75 pounds.
Video clips of the rising star show him relentlessly attacking his opponents and then celebrating their defeat.
Again, it's clear the Angel Gabriel outside the ring is a different character, especially when it comes to his family. Ask Angel one question about his family, and he'll tell you all about them.
Angel says his father, Emiliano, always tells him "to keep going."
"He always tells me, mijo, you can do this, you're not tired," Angel said. "And it helps keep me going."
Angel says his mom, Noemi, "is always there for me. She always asks me what I want to eat and as a boxer I try to eat healthy, but, every once in a while I'll ask for something not so healthy, spaghetti or tacos. Then she'll make them for me."
Of course, there's Angel's younger brother Royce.
"He's very creative. He's a very cool little guy and he's very sweet," Angel says. "My older brother, Emiliano, is the funniest out of everybody. He always finds a way to make me laugh. Demaris, my older sister, I have the closest relationship with her. We're like twins, we're inseparable. Of course, we get into trouble, we fight."
Then there's Angel's younger sister Dulce.
"I don't know how to explain her," Angel says. "She has a really good heart. She's very forgiving. If you do something wrong, she doesn't really get mad at you. She's very forgiving and she has the best heart out of all of us, really."
Angel's family has been there to see him excel in the boxing ring. He won the National Silver Gloves Tournament in Independence, Missouri, on Feb. 5. It's the second straight year he won that tournament after winning last September.
Angel Gabriel is following in the footsteps of his older cousin, Karlos Balderas, a 2016 U.S. Olympian who's now a professional boxer with a career record of 11-1. Angel's father Emiliano is the brother of Karlos' father, Zenon, who also helps train Angel Gabriel at the Balderas School of Boxing in Santa Maria. David Balderas, another brother, has also trained both Karlos and Angel Gabriel.
Emiliano Balderas said the only fighters from the 805 area code to ever win National Silver Gloves championships are Fernando Vargas, Karlos Balderas, Angel Gabriel Balderas and now Isaak DeLaCruz, an 8-year-old from Santa Barbara who also won last weekend. Karlos and Angel Gabriel are the only known area fighters to win back-to-back titles at the Silver Gloves National Tournament.
Angel Gabriel had to advance out of his district, state and regional tournaments to qualify for the nationals last weekend. The youngster is an impressive fighter and an impressive young man, who says he gets mostly A's at Orcutt Junior High.
Angel's father says he came to him one day to talk to him about a goal he has.
"Angel told me that he saw the Olympics were coming to Los Angeles in 2028," Emiliano said. "Angel said he'd like to fight in those Olympics."
While most kids might have trouble planning their weeks out, Angel has already set his sights on 2028. It's easy to see how he feels that goal is realistic. He saw his cousin fight in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, where Karlos Balderas advanced to the quarterfinals of the lightweight competition.
"When Karlos was in the Olympics, I stayed the night at his house and we woke up really early in the morning to watch him fight, to watch him compete in the Olympics," Angel said. "After that, I started getting more into boxing. After seeing him fight, I was thinking to myself that could be me right there. I started getting into the gym, we got the equipment and my uncle has this gym right here."
Now he has two national belts. Angel says he may take a little time to relax. Of course, for him, that means just a few days.
"I think there's a fight in Fresno in a couple weeks," Angel said. "I'm going to take a little time off, maybe a couple days, and then I'll get right back into it. My coaches, my uncles Zenon and David, are really great people. They always help me, they're there for me when I need it. Even if I don't ask, they come up to me and will hit the mitts with me, or tell me to go on a run. They always help me, they're always there.
"I feel like God gave me a great family, with great hearts who just want to help me."
