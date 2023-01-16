Following a washout of a scheduled heavy slate of area sports events because of heavy rains last week, the Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph boys basketball teams emerged from a busy rest of the week at the top of the Mountain League standings.

At press time, Arroyo Grande was 13-5, 5-0 and St. Joseph, which ran through the Mountain League at 14-0 in league games last season, was 13-4, 4-0.

After the Jan. 9 rainout, the Eagles played three games last week and won them all.

The Knights, after starting a busy scheduled week with a Monday night game against Modesto Christian Monday night at the MLK Shootout at Concord De La Salle, were slated to play at Arroyo Grande at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night then host Righetti Thursday night in a make-up of the team's scheduled game that was rained out last week. That one was set to tip off at 7 p.m., at press time.

Five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessoufou was averaging 26.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.6 assists a game for St. Joseph at press time, and he's getting a lot of backup.

Knights guards Luis Marin and Julius Price had combined for nearly 24 points and just over nine assists a game as of Monday. Caedin Hamilton was averaging close to a double-double, 10.1 points and nine rebounds a game.

As of Monday, Mission Prep was sitting behind Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph at 11-6, 3-1. St. Joseph won 77-58 at Mission Prep Friday night.

Righetti was 7-8, 2-2 after getting 26 points from Terry Butler, 25 from Yash Patel and 11 more from Jon Mangayao in an 84-52 win over crosstown rival Pioneer Valley Friday night. Atascadero and Lompoc were sitting at 10-10, 2-3 and 8-8, 2-3 respectively.

Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley have struggled. As of Monday, Cabrillo was 1-13, 0-4 and Pioneer Valley was 1-17, 0-5. Though Pioneer Valley went 0-3 last week, the Panthers did get a big effort from Jace Gomez. Gomez amassed a total of 77 points and 15 rebounds in the three Pioneer Valley games.

Ocean League

At press time, Santa Ynez sat atop the league standings at 12-3, 4-0. San Luis Obispo, 12-7, 3-1, and Santa Maria, 11-7, 3-1, were close behind. Santa Maria was scheduled to play at San Luis Obispo Monday night in a make-up of the team's scheduled game at San Luis Obispo that was rained out last week.

Templeton and Nipomo were both at 9-9, 2-2 at press time, with Nipomo playing Bakersfield North in the MLK Classic at Hancock College that Morro Bay hosted Monday. Paso Robles (4-13, 1-3), Morro Bay (2-15, 1-3) and Orcutt Academy (7-10, 0-4) have struggled in Ocean League play.

At press time, Santa Ynez had a busy week on tap, with a home game scheduled against Morro Bay Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., a non-league home game against Bishop Diego Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and a road game at San Luis Obispo at Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

The trio of Jackson Ollenburger, Landon Lassahn and Caleb Cassidy has led the Pirates to a stellar season to this point, with all three providing consistent scoring well into double-figures, and Lassahn and Cassidy providing steady rebounding. The other two Pirates starters, Jayden Mendoza and Hale Durbiano, have also given Santa Ynez productive minutes on the floor.

Santa Maria rebounded from the 79-33 trouncing it took from Santa Ynez at home Wednesday night with what coach Dave Yamate called, "our best team effort of the season," in a 66-50 win against Templeton at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym Friday night.

The Saints need to hit their 3's consistently, and they made 11 Friday night. Santa Maria guards Ben Quintero and John Lupercio scored 16 points each, and they made seven 3's between them.

Lupercio had six rebounds. Jorge Adame, with 12 points and 15 rebounds, gave the Saints another double-double. Darren Cortez, with 10 points and nine rebounds, was a rebound away from a double-double, and point guard Tony Morales gave Santa Maria a solid floor game with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Yamate praised Santa Maria guards Fritz Columnas, Manny Cortez and Ethan Kamps for their defense.

Nipomo relies a lot on Lucca Hart's scoring. Orcutt Academy will try to get rolling behind the scoring of Santiago Pedrazzi (15.7 points a game) and Trenton Buzard (11.3).

Ocean League soccer

St. Joseph beat Righetti, and Santa Ynez defeated Morro Bay Friday night. Those results left St. Joseph, Righetti and Santa Ynez tied for first place.

Righetti sits at 5-4-4, 3-1, St. Joseph is 3-7-2, 2-0-2 and Santa Ynez is 6-7-1, 3-1. Blake Sheridan scored the only goal of the game as the Knights edged the Warriors 1-0 at Righetti, and Aiden Tapia scored three times to lift Santa Ynez to a win at Morro Bay.

Righetti, which has gotten some steady scoring from Daniel Lagunas, has two big games this week, against Morro Bay at home Tuesday night and at Santa Ynez Friday night. Both are slated for 6 p.m. starts.

St. Joseph, with a steady defense that fullback Steven Pallan, a team captain, helps anchor, has a busy week, with league games on tap against Nipomo at home Tuesday night, and road games at Morro Bay Wednesday night and Orcutt Academy Friday. The Nipomo and Morro Bay games are slated for 6 p.m. starts. The Knights will play at Orcutt Academy at 3 p.m. Friday.

Tapia has provided steady scoring for Santa Ynez, which will play at Orcutt Academy Tuesday at 3 p.m. before hosting Righetti.

Templeton and Morro Bay sit at 7-4-1, 1-1-1 respectively in the Ocean League. Mission Prep (0-7-2, 0-12), Orcutt Academy (1-8, 0-3) and Nipomo (1-9, 0-2) have yet to win a league game.

Mountain League soccer

The standings outlook is somewhat uneven, since some teams have considerably less recorded league scores than some others. According to the listing in Maxpreps.com, San Luis Obispo (5-2-3, 1-0-1) was the only team unbeaten in Mountain League games at press time.

Rain impacted the league schedule last week.

Santa Maria sat at 10-5, 3-1, Pioneer Valley was 5-3-4, 3-2 and Paso Robles was at 10-5-3, 2-1-1 at press time Monday. Arroyo Grande (6-4, 1-1) and Lompoc (5-5-1, 2-2-2) were at .500 in the league standings. Atascadero (3-7-2, 0-3-1) and Cabrillo (1-8-1, 0-2) had yet to register a league win.

Santa Maria bounced back from a 5-0 Wednesday loss at Lompoc and shellacked Paso Robles 9-0 last Friday night at home. The Saints will play at Arroyo Grande Tuesday night and at Atascadero Friday night. Both games are set for 6 p.m. starts.

Pioneer Valley snapped a two-game league losing streak with a 3-1 win at home against Arroyo Grande Wednesday night. At press time, the Panthers were scheduled to play the Lompoc Valley teams this week, at home against Cabrillo Tuesday night and at Lompoc Friday night. All league games save Cabrillo's 7 p.m. home game against Atascadero Monday night, were scheduled for 6 p.m. starts this week.

Lompoc played Atascadero to a 1-1 draw Friday night after its big win at home against Santa Maria. The Braves will play at Paso Robles Tuesday night before hosting Pioneer Valley. Cabrillo had a trio of league games set at press time, against Atascadero Monday night, at Pioneer Valley Tuesday night and at home against San Luis Obispo Friday night.