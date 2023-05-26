Santa Ynez High School athletic director Ashley Coelho will leave her position in order to teach and coach at Lompoc High School, Coelho informed the school Friday.

"I am writing to inform you that after much consideration and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave my position as the athletic director, teacher and coach at Santa Ynez High School, and I have accepted a position at Lompoc High School as a teacher and a coach," Coelho said in the announcement.

"Over the last four years, it has been an honor and privilege to serve as the athletic director, and as a teacher, mentor and coach the last 13 years (at) this exceptional school," said Coelho. "I have had the opportunity to work with an incredibly dedicated and talented team, and together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, fostered a spirit of sportsmanship, and witnessed the growth and success of our student athletes."

Coelho said, "While I am excited about the new path ahead of me, I want to emphasize that this decision was not made lightly. It is a bittersweet transition, as I have developed meaningful connections and cherished the collective achievements we have accomplished together.

"I have no doubt Pirate Athletics will continue to flourish and achieve even greater success in the future."

Coelho took over the AD position in 2019, taking over for Cris Avery, who's an administrator at Nipomo High School. Coelho was a full-time math teacher at Santa Ynez, the head of the school’s student testing program and a coach on four different teams — girls golf, football, basketball and track — when she took over the AD position.

She continued to coach at Santa Ynez while she was AD.