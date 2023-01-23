For the first time since early December, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table met Monday at Giavanni's Pizza, and several NSBCART athletes of the week were recognized.

For the week of Dec. 12-17: Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys basketball, and Sydney Madison, Orcutt Academy girls soccer.

Yessoufou scored had a big double-double, with 27 points and 10 rebounds, and also racked up four assists and four steals in St. Joseph's Mountain League win over Pioneer Valley in the Knights' Mountain League opener. Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who is a five-star recruit, has led the defending league champs to an unbeaten Mountain League campaign thus far.

Madison scored six goals for the Spartans in a non-league win against Dunn and three more in another non-league win against Bishop Diego two days later. Madison is Orcutt Academy's season scoring leader.

For the week of Dec. 19-24: Sean Swain, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball and Brianna Hill, Santa Maria girls basketball.

Swain, VCA's Player of the Game, scored 22 points and was a big force inside throughout as he led the Lions to a 58-51 win against Santa Maria that earned the host team the championship of its Holiday Tournament.

Hill averaged 20.3 rebounds and 4.7 steals a game, helping lead the Saints to the title of the VCA girls' Holiday Tournament.

For the week of Dec. 26-31: Lorenzo Martinez, Lompoc boys basketball, and Avary Cain, St. Joseph girls basketball.

Lompoc won the Santa Maria Holiday Hoop Tournament with a 4-0 run, and Martinez was the tournament MVP.

Cain averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 2.6 assists a game in St. Joseph's 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada. She is the scoring leader for a St. Joseph team that is unbeaten in Mountain League play thus far.

For the week of Jan. 2-7: Landon Lassahn, Santa Ynez boys basketball, and Makiah Cutliff, Righetti girls basketball.

Lassahn racked up a double-double, with 22 points and 15 rebounds, as the Pirates beat Paso Robles and amassed nine points and eight rebounds as Santa Ynez beat Nipomo for another Ocean League win. The Pirates finally took their first league loss, at San Luis Obispo, last Friday night.

Cutliff earned a double-double both times as Righetti split two league games.

For the week of Jan. 9-14: Jace Gomez, Pioneer Valley boys basketball, and Avery Manko, Cabrillo girls wrestling.

Gomez scored a combined 77 points and snared a total of 15 rebounds in three league games for the Panthers, though they lost all three.

Manko went 5-0 and won the championship of the heavyweight weight class at the eighth annual Lady Apache Tournament at Sanger High School.

For the week of Jan. 16-21: Gavin Edick, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball, and Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph girls basketball.

Edick poured in 36 points and scored his 1,000th career point at VCA en route as the the defending league champs beat Maricopa at home on VCA's Senior Night to stay unbeaten in Coast Valley League play.

Kpetikou notched two big double-doubles in two league wins for St. Joseph last week. The 6-foot-4 senior center, who signed with Washington State last November, scored 21 points and snared 12 rebounds in a win against Arroyo Grande and put in 22 points and snagged 14 rebounds in a victory at Righetti. The Knights beat Morro Bay Friday night to complete a 3-0 week that put them 18-3, 7-0 at the midway point in the league campaign.

Here is a list of those present at the meeting Monday.

Santa Ynez

Athletic director Ashley Coelho, Helina Pecile and Rylan Agin from the girls basketball team, and Lassahn, Nick Fieldhouse and Caleb Cassidy from the boys basketball team.

Valley Christian Academy

Coaches Randy Stanford and Kelly Mikkelson, along with players Olivia Uno, Carissa Maples, Elle Mason, Katelyn Mikkelson and Miley DeBernardi from the girls basketball team. Swain and Edick from the boys basketball team were also in attendance.

Lompoc

Martinez, Jacob Manzo and Marcus Bailon from the boys basketball team, along with Eme Tate, America De La Cruz and Elizabeth Vasquez Bautista from the girls soccer team.

Orcutt Academy

Athletic director Bridgette DePalma, along with Alexander Greco and Justin Guiltinan from the boys soccer team.

Madison represented the girls soccer team. Diaminsol Malicdem and Khaelii Robertson from the girls basketball team were also in attendance.

Righetti

Coach Desiree Hitch from the girls basketball team was in attendance, along with team members Cutliff and Bree Luna.

St. Joseph

The girls basketball program was represented by Kpetikou, Kai Oani and Kaylee Palm, along with coach Kristina Santiago.

Santa Maria

Assistant girls basketball coach Deidre DeBernardi, along with team members Hill, Kayce Van Horn, Liz Orozco and Ruth Sanchez.

Cabrillo

Haley Koenig of the girls wrestling team, Andrew Wallace of the boys wrestling team and Rylie Jenkins of the girls basketball team were in attendance.