The high school sports scene has been a whirlwind of action as the winter and spring sports seasons have overlapped the last few weeks. That was apparent at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon.

At Monday's Round Table luncheon, held on the campus of Allan Hancock College, four county standouts were honored as Athletes of the Week, with two of them being teammates.

Righetti seniors Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez were named Male Athletes of the Week on Monday after both competed at the CIF State Wrestling championships. They each had remarkable runs at the state tournament held in Bakersfield as they made the finals in their respective weight classes. It was the first time Righetti High had two finalists at the same state tournament.

Mendez took second at 113 pounds while Rodriguez was the runner-up in the 145-pound weight class.

Before Mendez and Rodriguez were named Athletes of the Week, Lompoc softball player Briana Reitmeier was named the Female Athlete of the Week for Feb. 21 and Hancock basketball player Jayci Bayne was named Female Athlete of the Week for Feb. 28.

Reitmeier has helped the Braves start 7-0 on the year. In the first five games of the season, as Lompoc went 5-0, Reitmeier struck out 22 batters and drove 11 runs home, including all six in a 6-3 win over Coachella Valley.

Bayne had a special moment in her team's regular season finale. She scored a career-high 43 points in the Bulldogs' 97-59 win over Oxnard. That put her over the 1,000-career point mark.

Mendez and Rodriguez make finals

Righetti co-head wrestling coach Andrew Domingues spoke of his two wrestlers, who had incredible runs in Bakersfield. Rodriguez made the final despite entering his division as the seventh seed. Ten of the 14 finals at the state tournament were between the top two seeds and Rodriguez was the second-lowest seed to make a final at the state tournament.

Mendez was the second seed in his 113-pound division, falling to top seed Joey Cruz of Clovis North, the No. 1 ranked 113-pounder in the nation. Rodriguez lost to top seed Miguel Estrada of Bakersfield Frontier in his final.

State wrestling titles are incredibly rare in Northern Santa Barbara County. There's only been one state champ from the area since 2000, with Righetti's Luke Wilson taking the 152-pound title in 2013. Righetti nearly captured two this past weekend.

Righetti placed 14th as a team. Righetti junior Jeremy Oani also competed at the state tournament.

"Dom had an excellent season and we're really proud of him," Domingues said. "Matt had an excellent end of the season. He had some tough battles at the bigger tournaments we went to and he just kept his head on straight and kept training hard. He came through at the end of the season, becoming a state finalist."

Domingues called Rodriguez's win over the second seed from Poway in the quarterfinals one of the "biggest upsets in the tournament." Rodriguez scored a reversal with six seconds left to win that match.

"To see them grow over the last four years and the leadership they've shown during that time has been incredible," Domingues said of Mendez and Rodriguez.

"It was awesome. I mean, we've been doing this since we were little kids," Rodriguez said. "We won our first youth state title together, so just making the finals together was amazing. I really can't put it into words. It's great to represent the Central Coast and it feels good to be recognized for the work we put in."

"I used to dream about this since I was a little kid," Mendez said of making the state final. "To see it happen, it feels good. It feels good to do it with my friend."

Both Mendez and Rodriguez are two-time state finalists after they placed in 2020 as sophomores. There was not a state tournament last year.

Reitmeier powers Lompoc

Reitmeier and Lompoc have had a stellar start to the season. She has 27 strikeouts in 16 innings on the year and has hit four homers. At Monday's Round Table, Reitmeier was joined by teammates Natalie Aguilar, a freshman catcher who's hitting .450 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Gabby Arias was also at Round Table. The freshman is hitting .696 with 16 hits in seven games.

"We're a really good, solid all-around team," Reitmeier said of her squad. "We work really well together. It's such a good feeling to be Athlete of the Week after all the hard work I've put in over the years. It's made me very happy."

Reitmeier couldn't decide if she likes pitching or hitting better, though she didn't hesitate to answer that she likes hitting homers more than striking batters out.

"Hitting home runs for sure. Strikeouts are a regular thing, home runs are more satisfying," Reitmeier said.

Bayne reaches milestone

Jayci Bayne earned Athlete of the Week honors after lighting up the nets against Oxnard on Feb. 21, nearly setting the school record in scoring for a single game. Maxine Velasquez scored 45 in the 1989-90 season to set the record, which was tied by Tania Brenton during the 1991-92 campaign.

"It's really cool. I've never gotten Athlete of the Week before and I've been at Hancock for three years," Bayne said with a laugh.

Her 43 points also put her in the 1,000-point club and earned her another home game. The Bulldogs host Victor Valley in the state playoffs Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

"I was aware I was close to 1,000 points (before the game). I think I was like 30 points away," Bayne said. "Yes, it was in the back of my mind but you can't really think about stuff like that when you're playing. I did not expect to score 40 points whatsoever. My teammates were finding me at the 3-point line and that can get your points up. We played really good defense so we had a lot of possessions that game."

Bayne said she's happy to have another home game and hopes to see a great turnout Tuesday night as the Bulldogs host Victory Valley at 6 p.m.