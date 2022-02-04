The 2021 Hancock College baseball season was, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the most unconventional Bulldogs season in coach Chris Stevens’ then-20 years at the helm.

The Bulldogs persevered, went 18-6 overall and won the championship of a makeshift conference with a 13-3 record.

Hancock played far fewer games than it would have in a typical season, in which the Bulldogs would play 25 Western State Conference North games alone as part of a six-team conference.

“It was definitely tough, not knowing who we’d play or if we’d have a game,” because of the virus, said Hancock sophomore right-handed pitcher Matthew Gonzales, who graduated from Cabrillo High School in Lompoc.

“But we had the guys to get through it. I think COVID actually helped me focus (because of a more compact season), and if the regular guys couldn’t go, other guys who hadn’t played as much stepped up.”

Gonzales went 3-1 in seven appearances last year, led the team in innings pitched and had the best ERA, 1.45, behind reliever Lucas Earle (0.73 ERA, 12.1 innings pitched, 11 appearances). Earle, a left-hander from Orillia in the Canadian province of Ontario, also returns.

Gonzales threw a no-hitter last year against Cuesta.

The pandemic stopped the 2020 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) baseball season in March. The CCCAA granted players at its member schools an extra season of eligibility as long as they were in good standing with their respective teams.

Because of that, “We have a lot of second- and third-year players,” who are sophomores and freshmen in terms of eligibility, said Stevens.

This year, “All of our conference teams are playing,” a full conference schedule, at least for now, the veteran Hancock coach said.

That includes Cuesta College, a traditional Hancock rival that is also a traditional WSC powerhouse.

“Cuesta only played nine games last year and wasn’t in our conference,” said Stevens. The typical WSC North lineup includes Hancock, Cuesta, Moorpark, Oxnard, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The WSC North is typically balanced and one of the tougher JC baseball conferences in the state. Stevens believes he has a solid core of returners as his team prepares to compete in a traditional conference schedule.

“We have six starters back,” he said.

The Bulldogs did lose some top flight players to graduation, including infielder Travis Welker (.369 batting average), infielder Jeff Ray (.344), catcher Evan Kling (.312) and pitcher Trevor Garcia (5-1 record, 3.19 ERA). Garcia pitches for Fresno State now and Welker is also on the Fresno State roster this spring.

However, the Bulldogs have a lot of prominent returnees.

Besides Gonzales and Earle, several veteran pitching staff members return. Among them, Vance Serrano (3.25 ERA in 2021) and Vander Hodges (4.13) are back. Hodges and Serrano were third and fourth on the team respectively in innings pitched last year.

The Bulldogs also have several top hitters from last year back, including Jacob Ruley (.385), Jacob Ortega (.322) and pitcher-infielder Parker Haskell (.419 in 31 at-bats).

Catcher Evan Steinberger hit a three-run home run in a 9-8 home loss to College of the Sequoias on Jan. 28. A potential game-winning homer to right by Ortega hooked just foul.

Jake Steels was a football and baseball star at Righetti. He acknowledged that transitioning from high school to junior college baseball “was really tough.” Steels hit .218 for Hancock last season.

“I found out I had to work a lot harder than I did in high school,” the outfielder said. “I’ve really put in a lot more work, and I think I’m ready for the season.

“I’m confident the team will have a good season,” Steels said.

Steels is hitting .438 through the first four games this season.

Hancock will open its conference campaign Feb. 22 at Moorpark. The Bulldogs host Canyons Saturday at 2 p.m. in their next game.