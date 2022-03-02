Of course high school baseball seasons are long and drawn out and there's still plenty of ball to be played.

But, judging by the early results, Santa Ynez has to feel pretty good with itself.

The Pirates won seven of their first eight games heading into Tuesday's contest against San Marcos, though the schedule will certainly get tougher for the Pirates as Channel League play heats up.

The Pirates scored two wins against lowly Orcutt Academy and two more against a solid Bishop Diego team, with a Channel League win over Cabrillo and non-league wins over Nipomo and Pacifica. The Pirates' lone loss was a 15-2 defeat to Oxnard Pacifica, the second game of a doubleheader.

The Pirates out-scored their opposition 59-33 in their first eight games, sweeping Orcutt Academy 27-3 alone.

The Pirates lost to San Marcos 7-2 on Tuesday.

Santa Ynez has some balance this year, with a strong offense bolstering a strong rotation led by senior Jackson Cloud.

Adam Stephens, a sophomore, was leading the Pirates with a .565 batting average through the first eight games of the year. He was 13 for 23 with 13 hits, eight runs and three RBIs.

The tandem of Owen Hunt and Tanner Padfield, both seniors and two football standouts, is providing the Pirates with some pop. Each had 10 RBIs in the first eight games of the year.

Hunt was second on the team in batting with a .379 average, with 10 RBIs, four doubles and nine runs scored. Padfield was hitting .348 with 10 RBIs, a triple, a homer and five runs scored.

Cloud can also handle the bat. He was third on the team with eight hits. He had a .364 average with eight RBIs, two doubles and a homer. He also scored six times.

Sophomore Dallas DeForest has also shown some early production, with five hits in seven games with six runs and two RBIs. Senior catcher Mikey Gills hasn't found his rhythm at the plate yet, batting .192, though he has two RBIs, a double and a triple with five runs scored.

Star senior pitcher/infielder Vic Heredia has only played in four games this year. He was batting .250 with two runs, two RBIs and a triple. Heredia hasn't recorded any statistics since the Feb. 19 win over Orcutt Academy. He threw five innings against Nipomo on Feb. 15, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out nine.

loud had a 0.70 ERA and was 3-0 heading into Tuesday's game against San Marcos. He threw two complete games with one shutout, striking out 28 batters in the first 20 innings of the year.

In the 6-1 win over Cabrillo last week, Cloud threw a complete game two-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Tate Minus, a freshman, had racked up 10 innings with a 1.40 ERA and Stephens was third on the team in innings pitched.

Santa Ynez is set to host Dos Pueblos on Friday before playing Lompoc at home on March 8. The Pirates will play at Santa Barbara on March 11 and at Lompoc on March 15.