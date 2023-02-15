It isn't often that a No. 16 seed beats a No. 1 in the playoffs, but the Righetti boys soccer team accomplished just that Tuesday night.

The Warriors stunned the top-ranked Tigers, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks at Wasco. Righetti goalkeeper Nick Calderon made two big saves late in regulation to keep the Warriors in contention.

The upset was one of several that local boys soccer teams scored Tuesday.

The Righetti-Wasco score was tied 1-1 after regulation. Neither team scored in overtime, so the game went to the shootout phase.

Nery Saguilan scored the Righetti goal in regulation. Rosendo Pineda, Ace Espinoza, Isaac Carrillo and Mando Mireles all scored in the penalty kicks phase.

Righetti will play at No. 9 Bakersfield South Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Playoff games are taking place at the site of the higher seed each time.

Division 2

No. 6 Pioneer Valley 2, No. 11 Madera South 1

Caleb Toledo and Sebastian Aquino tallied, and the Panthers advanced by winning a close one in the first round.

In other first-round action, area teams all won. No. 4 Arroyo Grande edged No. 13 Bakersfield Garces 1-0, No. 5 Santa Maria beat No. 12 Tulare Western 2-0, No. 12 Paso Robles defeated No. 5 Dinuba 4-0 and No. 15 San Luis Obispo nipped No. 2 Lindsay 1-0.

Santa Maria will play at Arroyo Grande Thursday night at 6 p.m. in one quarterfinal match-up. There was a prolonged incident after those two played to a 0-0 draw, that gave the Eagles the Mountain League title, in a regular-season finale at Santa Maria. A brief melee between the teams ensued, and police were summoned to disperse a large crowd that was loitering on the premises afterward.

Pioneer Valley will play at No. 3 Tulare Mission Oak, Paso Robles will play at No. 4 Delano Chavez and San Luis Obispo will play at No. 10 Clovis East in other quarterfinal games.

Division 4

No. 11 Santa Ynez 3, No. 6 Parlier 1

Spencer Silverman snapped a scoreless tie by scoring for the Pirates 13 minutes into the second half, and the Pirates advanced with a win against Parlier at Santa Ynez.

Gabriel Beleski put on good pressure for the Pirates 30 minutes into the half and a Parlier defender, unable to control a high ball, inadvertently kicked the ball over his goalie's head for an own goal. Braeden Mellville knocked in the follow shot.

Santa Ynez will host Lompoc Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

No. 14 Lompoc 3, No. 3 Lemoore 0

Jesus Hernandez, Mark Salazar and Erick Jimenez all tallied for the Braves, who advanced with a shutout against the considerably higher-seeded Tigers.

No. 5 Farmersville defeated No. 12 Templeton 4-2 on penalty kicks in another first-round game. The game was scoreless going into the shootout phase.

Division 5

In first-round action involving area teams, No. 16 Avenal beat Mission Prep 2-1, No. 5 Delano Kennedy edged No. 12 St. Joseph 1-0 and No. 10 Morro Bay beat No. 7 Exeter 3-1. Morro Bay will play at No. 2 Rosamond Thursday night.

Baseball

Santa Ynez 16, Santa Maria 6

Bradley Lood drove in five runs, Tate Minus had three hits and the Pirates beat the Saints at Santa Maria in the season opener for both teams.

"Opening day is always special," Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said.

Adam Stephens scored three Santa Ynez runs. Stephens and Minus combined to strike out 12 and scatter five hits, and Santa Ynez freshman Deagan Johnson got his first varsity hit.