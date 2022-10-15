Two football teams that have gone in opposite directions the past few weeks when it comes to wins and losses will face each other at Hancock College Saturday in a Northern League opener.

Hancock College (2-3) will host East Los Angeles (3-2) as both teams try to get their respective league campaigns started off right. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Huskies have won their last two games. The Bulldogs, after a 2-0 start, have lost three straight.

The Bulldogs will try to bounce back from a 48-7 loss at unbeaten Mount San Antonio College last week. The Mounties came into that game ranked No. 4 among California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) football teams.

Hancock played without regular quarterback Esekielu Storer, who has thrown seven touchdown passes and just one interception this year. The sophomore's status for Saturday was not known at press time.

The Bulldogs have just four rushing touchdowns this year. Some past Hancock teams, with rushing attacks among the best in the state, would get that many in a single game. This year, Dior Kennedy, averaging just under 42 yards a game, is the team's leading rusher. Kennedy's yards per carry average is solid, nearly 4.0.

The backup Hancock quarterback is Righetti High School graduate Logan Mortensen. Mortensen, a freshman, has thrown 37 passes and completed 16. He has thrown two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Hancock's total yardage output has been fairly meager, 274 yards a game. The Bulldogs attack is fairly balanced, at 155 yards a game passing and 119 yards a game rushing. The Bulldogs have two good go-to receivers, Jaleel Walker and Raymond Paulo.

Walker averages just over 75 yards, and nearly 20 yards a catch, a game in receptions. Paulo averages just over 47 yards, and almost 17 yards a catch, an outing. Hancock has scored about as many points as it has given up, averaging just over 21 points a game to the Bulldogs opponent's just under 22.

East L.A. comes into this one having won or lost just one game by more than seven points. The Huskies earned a 54-0 blowout win at Compton in their season opener.

Huskies starting quarterback Terrance Gipson has an impressive touchdown passes vs. interceptions margin, 15-7. East L.A. has a ball-control type passing yardage percentage, with 7.4 yards per attempt.

East L.A. averages a middling 328.7 yards of total offense per game. The Huskies defense has been outstanding in the yardage allowed department, at just under 270 a game.

The Huskies allow just under 80 yards a game rushing, so the Bulldogs' rushing attack figures to be hard-pressed to produce much. The Huskies yield about 191 yards a game passing.

Trejon Bridges is the leading Huskies receiver, with nearly five catches a game, at nearly 15 yards a reception. Bridges has caught five touchdown passes.

The Huskies have been hit with a whopping 83 accepted penalties for 794. The Bulldogs have been tagged for about half that total in both, 41 for 398.

Gipson can give opponents headaches with his arm and his legs. He leads the team in rushing touchdowns with nine.