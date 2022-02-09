Cabrillo High School athletic director Gary West has been placed on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation into an alleged physical altercation involving a student athlete.

The Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record received reports over the weekend that an altercation had occurred in the school’s weight room, and on Monday Bree Valla, Lompoc Unified School District's deputy superintendent, confirmed that the district is investigating the alleged incident.

"The District administration is aware of the incident and is investigating it," Valla wrote in an email Wednesday afternoon. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation."

This is not the first time West, who was Cabrillo’s varsity head basketball coach from 2001-2016, has been the subject of an LUSD investigation.

In 2010, while West was also a counselor at the school, he was involved in a verbal and physical confrontation with a student who suffered cuts when he crashed into a window, according to district officials. Officials said the boy suffered a “puncture-type” wound on his left shoulder and a cut on his left forearm from broken glass during the on-campus altercation.

The District Attorney's office investigated that incident and chose not to file charges against West. Both the coach and student were disciplined in 2010, according to LUSD officials. The student was suspended for two days. The district never released details about any disciplinary action taken against West.

In 2006, West was the target of a complaint by a parent who accused him of favoritism and abuse of his authority as basketball coach. Phillip Jones said he complained to Cabrillo administrators, the district superintendent and state sports authorities but each found his complaint unsubstantiated. As a result, Jones said, he transferred his son, Jordan O'Byrne, to Lompoc High School, where he was named the All-Area MVP in 2009.

In another episode six years ago, West was fired as the boys basketball coach just before a game against rival Lompoc on Jan. 8, 2016. About two weeks later, West was suddenly reinstated. LUSD never revealed the circumstances surrounding West's brief termination and eventual reinstatement, with current superintendent Trevor McDonald declining comment when asked whether the coach was the subject of any investigation at the time.

Days after West was removed as head coach in 2016, a stream of the coach's supporters stood before the LUSD Board of Education and asked that the coach be reinstated. No specific reason was ever given by the board for West’s dismissal.

Once that 2016 basketball season concluded, West resigned as head coach after the Conquistadores won their fifth straight Los Padres League title.

Despite his controversial past, in February of 2019, West was hired as the school's athletic director. West has also been serving as the school's interim head varsity football coach since November.

West has deep ties to the basketball community on the Central Coast. He was known as an aggressive coach whose teams played relentless defense, with West as a fiery leader roaming the sidelines. West also serves as a basketball referee, has spent time running basketball clubs and was an assistant coach at Hancock College until he took over the AD position at Cabrillo.