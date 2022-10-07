Cabrillo High School sophomore quarterback Blake Gregory is the Times area football Player of the Week for week six of area the high school season that ended Oct. 1.

The Conquistadores lost 35-12 at Templeton in a Sept. 30 Ocean League game, but Gregory, who has also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Conqs this season, threw for 149 yards and both Cabrillo touchdowns.

Gregory garnered 2,246 votes, just over 45 percent, of the 4,296 votes voters cast. He won out in a field of nine candidates. Gregory is the eighth different winner of the award.

Santa Ynez junior wide receiver Daulton Beard finished second in the voting with 1,781 votes. Other than Gregory and senior Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross, the rest of the candidates for the week eight honor are juniors.

Here is a summary of the accomplishments of those who finished behind Gregory in the voting.

Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR, 1,1781 votes

Beard, who is one of the top receivers in the Central Coast Athletic Association, pulled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Gildred for the lone Pirates TD of the night in a 42-7 Mountain League loss at home to St. Joseph. Beard caught seven passes for 95 yards on the evening.

Jordan Tittes, Valley Christian Academy RB/DB, 386 votes

Tittes ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries as the Lions (3-1, 1-0) beat previously unbeaten Cuyama Valley 55-20 at VCA last Saturday in a Coast Valley League opener. On defense, Tittes made 10 tackles and forced a fumble.

Jacob Sanders, VCA RB/DB, 256 votes

Sanders ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions rolled to victory last Saturday. Sanders made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB, 78 votes

Ross, who had thrown for more than 1,700 yards this year going into Lompoc's Mountain League game at Mission Prep Friday night, figured in all five Braves touchdowns in a 32-7 league win at home against Righetti. He ran for three scores and passed for two.

Going into his team's game Friday night, Ross had thrown 22 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RB/FS, 68 votes

Vargas, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 1, racked up 187 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns in St. Joseph's win at Santa Ynez.

Going into action Friday night, the Knights were tied with Mission Prep for first place in the Mountain League. Both teams were 3-0 in league games.

The Knights, with three outright league titles and one co-championship, are four-time defending Mountain League champions.

Nelson Maldonado, Lompoc WR/CB, 55 votes

Maldonado pulled in both Ross touchdown passes against Righetti.

Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB, 27 votes

Elena threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in Santa Maria's 34-22 Ocean League home loss against Morro Bay. Saints coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez said afterward that the 51 passes Elena tossed might be a school single-game record.

The junior was intercepted just once.

Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy WR/DB, 14 votes

Visiting Fresno Christian beat the Spartans 54-14 in a Sierra League game last Saturday, but Miller made five catches for 71 yards. Two of his receptions were for Orcutt touchdowns.