The droughts keep on ending for Cabrillo High's football team.

Cabrillo senior lineman Josh Zent was instrumental in the Conquistadores' rout of Ojai Nordhoff last week, a result that ended Cabrillo's 37-game losing streak.

Cabrillo hadn't won a Player of the Week award during that span, with few Cabrillo players even earning a nomination.

But Zent has now helped end another dour streak. He has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.

Zent racked up 379 total votes in the opening Player of the Week contest of this football season. He edged Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred by 32 votes as Gildred finished with 347.

Santa Maria quarterback Josue Elena was third with 188 total votes. The polls were open from Tuesday evening to Friday afternoon.

Zent earned a nomination after wreaking havoc in the trenches against the Rangers last week in the Conqs' 50-19 win. Zent was credited with 10 tackles-for-loss and 12 total tackles in the win.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound senior tallied six sacks. Also starting at tackle on the offensive line, Zent had eight pancake blocks for Cabrillo. The stats were not exaggerated either, judging by the Cabrillo game film that was posted to HUDL this past week.

Cabrillo was set to play at Nipomo in another non-league game Friday night.

Gildred earned his nomination after leading Santa Ynez to a 35-0 win over Atascadero on Aug. 19. The senior quarterback completed 14 of 21 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in the decisive win over Atascadero. Gildred and the Pirates are off this week before resuming non-league play against Morro Bay on Sept. 2.

Elena helped Santa Maria beat East Bakersfield 24-22 on Aug. 19. He threw for 105 yards and hit on two touchdown passes that were key in the win over the Blades. He also rushed three times for 22 yards.

Lompoc senior Cavin Ross was fourth in the voting with 157 votes, though he had, perhaps, the best offensive performance of any player in the area last week. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, accounting for seven of the Braves' eight scores.

Pioneer Valley defensive back Pepe Gonzalez was fifth with 136 votes. Gonzalez made some huge defensive plays for the Panthers in their 7-0 loss to Bakersfield Independence, including an interception that shutdown a possible scoring drive.

Carter Vargas, the St. Joseph junior, was sixth with 130 votes. The safety/running back intercepted Palos Verdes quarterback Charlie Beuerlein on the Sea Kings' last play to seal the 19-16 win. He also scored the Knights' first touchdown and led the team with 86 receiving yards and added 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.