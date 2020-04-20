Cal Poly Adds Iowa Grad Transfer Riley Till to Incoming Class

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Head coach John Smith announced the sixth member of the Cal Poly men’s basketball program’s incoming class for the 2020-21 season on Monday afternoon with 6-7 forward Riley Till joining the program as a graduate transfer from Iowa.
Till, a three-year letterwinner at Iowa (2016-20) after redshirting during his first season on campus, will have one year of eligibility remaining for the 2020-21 season. Till intends to pursue his MBA at Cal Poly.
“We’re very excited to add the final piece of our 2020 signing class,” said Smith, who completed his first year as Cal Poly head coach this past season. “Riley brings a wealth of needed experience to our team as a grad transfer. He comes from one of the toughest conferences in the country and from an Iowa program with a winning tradition. He has a high basketball IQ, freakish athleticism and mobility from the post position, which should translate well in the Big West Conference. These are the attributes that attracted us to Riley.”
Till, who grabbed two rebounds and produced a block during Iowa’s victory against Cal Poly inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Nov. 24, 2019, made a career high 19 appearances during his 2019-20 junior season. He matched a collegiate best with three rebounds in Iowa’s Dec. 3 victory at Syracuse. As a program last season, Iowa finished 20-11 overall and was ranked No. 25 in the final editions of the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls.
As a sophomore during the 2018-19 season, Till – who made 16 appearances two years ago – scored a career high 10 points during a Dec. 22 victory against Savannah State.
Till made eight appearances for the Hawkeyes during his 2017-18 redshirt freshman season. A native of Dubuque, Iowa, Till redshirted during his first year at Iowa during the 2016-17 season.
At Wahlert HS in Dubuque, Till helped the program to an Iowa Class 3A state championship in 2015 and a runner-up finish in 2016.
The only upperclassmen in Cal Poly’s incoming class, Till joins 5-10 point guard Camren Pierce (Etiwanda HS / Ranch Cucamonga, Calif.), 6-4 shooting guards Aidan Prukop (Mater Dei HS / Santa Ana, Calif.) and Brantly Stevenson (Etiwanda HS / Ranch Cucamonga, Calif.), 6-7 combo guard Kobe Sanders (Christian HS / San Diego, Calif.) and 6-7 small forward Dyson Koehler (Jordan HS / Salt Lake City, Utah).
- This report was contributed by Chris Giovannetti
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!