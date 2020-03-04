Cal Poly Baseball: Mustangs fall to Santa Clara, 8-5, for eighth loss in ten games
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara erased an early 2-0 deficit and earned its fifth straight victory over Cal Poly with an 8-5 triumph in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night inside Stephen Schott Stadium.

The Broncos (9-5) scored three times in the third inning on a three-run double by Ryan McCarthy and, after Cal Poly tied the game in the fifth, broke the game open with five runs in the sixth on two singles, a pair of doubles and a triple.

Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements

The Mustangs scored twice in the ninth to complete the scoring.

The loss dropped Cal Poly to 4-9, the Mustangs losing for the eighth time in their last 10 games after winning two of three games in the season-opening MLB4 Tournament.

Pitchers from the two teams combined to hit seven batters – Cal Poly hit five Santa Clara hitters – and Mustang head coach Larry Lee and freshman right-hander Kyle Scott were ejected in the sixth inning.

Santa Clara’s nine hits included a two-run triple and a single by Coleman Brigman and two singles by Jake MacNichols. McCarthy added a three-run double and Matt Jew a two-run double for the Broncos.

Cal Poly collected eight hits, including an RBI double and two-run single by Bradlee Beesley, a run-scoring single plus a sacrifice fly by Myles Emmerson and two singles by Taison Corio.

The win was earned by Nick Sando (1-0), the fifth of seven Santa Clara pitchers used in the game.

Freshman right-hander Ryan Jameson (0-1), who gave up three runs in the sixth inning as Santa Clara snapped a 3-3 tie with five in the frame, suffered the loss.

Cal Poly, 0-3 in midweek games, returns home to host Baylor (8-4) for a three-game weekend series inside Baggett Stadium. Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. contest Saturday and a 1 o’clock finale Sunday.

- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications

