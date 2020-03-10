Cal Poly Beach Volleyball: Tia Miric, Mariah Whalen named Big West pairs Team of the Week, Mustangs up to No. 5

Mustangs Up to No. 5 in Latest AVCA Coaches Poll

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After going undefeated and adding three more wins to their record, the Cal Poly beach volleyball team jumped up one spot to No. 5 in Monday’s American Volleyball Association Coaches Poll.

Last weekend in Phoenix at the GCU Tournament, the Mustangs beat Houston Baptist, No. 7 Grand Canyon, and Abilene Christian all by scores of 5-0, their first sweeps of the season.

Cal Poly’s win over the then No. 7 Lopes was the Mustangs’ third against a fellow top 10 team and fourth overall over a ranked opponent.

Cal Poly is now ranked two spots higher than it was in the AVCA Preseason Poll when it received a No. 7 ranking. It is also just one spot below the Mustangs’ highest ever ranking. Cal Poly was ranked No. 4 for a couple weeks during the 2018 season.

The No. 5 Mustangs will be tested this week as they head down to Malibu on Saturday for three matches all against teams ranked in the top 20 in this week’s poll. Cal Poly will take on No. 10 Pepperdine in a rematch from a few weeks ago when the Mustangs beat the Waves in San Luis Obispo, No. 2 and defending national champions UCLA, and No. 18 Georgia State.

AVCA Week 3 Rankings: