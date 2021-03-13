Cal Poly football: Mustangs fall behind early, can't catch up in 34-24 loss

Cal Poly played its first football game in about 16 months on Saturday.

For the first 30 minutes, it sure looked like it.

The Mustangs shook off the rust in the second half, but by then Southern Utah had built up an insurmountable lead.

The Thunderbirds, up 31-7 at the break, fended off the Mustangs to score a 34-24 win at Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo.

Cal Poly hired Beau Baldwin to lead its football program in December of 2019. He had to wait 15 months to coach his first game in San Luis Obispo as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedule.

Baldwin's team was shaky in the first half, allowing Southern Utah to score right away on a 73-yard catch-and-run by Brandon Schenks about 90 seconds in.

Southern Utah, which was playing its third game of the season Saturday, was clearly the sharper team in the first half.

"I told the guys after the game, the first half got away from us and it's not the type of football that's going to define us," Baldwin said.

When asked about Southern Utah having played two prior games and how that could have affected the first half, Baldwin said "I mean, that always has a chance to play a part, especially when it's the first game in 15 or 16 months."

After Schenks' long scoring play, Cal Poly answered with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hamler to Quentin Harrison with 7:03 left in the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds then scored 24 straight. After a field goal, David Atencio hauled in a short pass and turned it into a 13-yard touchdown.