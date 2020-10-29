Cal Poly football: Mustangs happy to be back as fall ball camp hits Day Two

Locals at Cal Poly The Mustangs have a local flavor again this year and the Times has caught up with some of the players who are from the 805. We'll be publishing complete updates on CJ Cole, Fenton Will, Bradley Mickey and Colton Theaker in the coming weeks.

At last, football has returned to the Central Coast this fall.

The Cal Poly Mustangs are seeing to that.

The program opened up its fall ball camp on Tuesday and held its second practice of the four-week run Thursday morning at Doerr Family Field in San Luis Obispo.

In a normal year, the Mustangs would be preparing for a game against Portland State on Halloween, but they'll gladly settle for a two-hour practice. The Mustangs' fall 2020 season was postponed, with parts of it completely wiped out, by the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Sky Conference, of which Cal Poly is a member, announced in August that all sports would be postponed to the spring of 2021.

So, instead, Cal Poly's football team was about 110 members strong at practices Tuesday and Thursday. Beau Baldwin, in his first season as Cal Poly's head coach, guided the team through a two-hour practice inside in the school's newer training facility on campus.

Baldwin, donning one of the clear face-shields worn by all Cal Poly coaches, led the team through individual drills and then an extended 11-on-11 period. Players wore helmets and shorts. Baldwin said Saturday morning's practice will feature players in uppers, or shoulder pads.