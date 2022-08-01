Fall Camp opens Wednesday morning as the Cal Poly football team begins preparations for the start of the 2022 season just four weeks away.
Nearly 110 players will put their helmets on for the first time since Spring Camp ended March 31. All practices will begin at 9 a.m. at Doerr Family Field with the exception of a pair of scrimmages planned for Aug. 17 and 24 on the new artificial turf at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
Third-year head coach Beau Baldwin and his revamped staff will welcome back 41 veterans off last year's roster along with 22 players who were true freshmen and played in at least one game but no more than four, preserving their redshirt year.
Also on the field will be five transfers from four-year schools, two community college transfers, 13 redshirts or squad members who did not play at all in 2021 and 28 newcomers from the high school ranks.
The Mustangs held their first Spring Camp in three years back in March. That, along with seven consecutive months of work in the weight room have Baldwin and his staff, featuring five newcomers, excited about the possibilities for the 2022 campaign, which opens Sept. 1 with a nationally televised game (FS1) at Fresno State.
"That's where everything is done -- from January to July," said Baldwin. "That's what makes me very excited, thinking about how much we have grown and jumped from where we were."
Three of the newcomers -- offensive lineman Jasdev Banwait, a graduate of Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove and a transfer from Sacramento City College; defensive back Thomas McNamara from West Linn High School in Oregon; and wide receiver Jake Woods, a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa and a transfer from Northern Arizona -- participated in Spring Camp.
The other transfers are defensive back Isaiah Hogan from Moorpark High School and Cornell; defensive back Dominic Brown from Oxnard High School and UNLV; wide receiver Bryson Allen from Tulare Union High School and College of Sequoias; and offensive lineman Emileo Padilla-Chavez from Monte Vista High School in Salinas and Azusa Pacific.
Newcomers on the coaching staff are former Mustang defensive back Asa Jackson (cornerbacks), Robbie Rouse (running backs), LaTef Grim (wide receivers), Jake Casteel (defensive ends) and Everrette Thompson (defensive quality control).
First two practice sessions will be with helmets only. Shoulder pads can be worn for the next three practice sessions, with full pads donned in the sixth practice session next Tuesday. A total of 19 practice sessions are scheduled capped by the second scrimmage on August 24 before the Mustangs begin preparations for the Bulldogs on August 26.
No practice sessions will be held on August 25 or on Sundays during Fall Camp.
A look at each position:
Quarterback -- Spencer Brasch, the transfer from Cal a year ago, is back for his junior season at Cal Poly after starting seven games last fall and completing 145 of 267 passes for 1,725 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Mustangs' four other quarterbacks also garnered some playing time.
Kahliq Paulette started two games and finished 22 of 50 for 221 yards and one score while Jackson Pavitt played in two games with one start and completed 15 of 35 passes for 105 yards. In three games, Jaden Jones connected on seven of 18 passes for 34 yards and rushed for 148 yards on 28 carries, including a 60-yard romp against Idaho State, and Conor Bruce was 22 of 38 for 290 yards and one score, also in three contests.
With Brasch's return, is the quarterback situation more settled than last year?
"Yes and no," said Baldwin. "Obviously it's settled with the fact that, with the exception of Bo Kelly coming in, we've already had a chance to see everybody in live action. Spencer was our starter last year and finished as our starter, but with that being said, it's a very open competition."
Running Backs -- The 2022 roster of running backs includes Shakobe Harper (82 carries, 251 yards, three touchdowns in 2021), Adam Garwood (18-17-0) and a newcomer to the group, Zion Hall, who caught three passes in four games as a wide receiver last fall, preserving his redshirt year. Hall also had his number called seven times on rushing plays, netting 84 yards, including a 59-yard run versus Northern Arizona.
"I'm excited about returning a number of guys," said Baldwin. "We lost a couple seniors (Lepi Lataimua and Chuby Dunu) as well as one junior (Sam Stewart), but with the addition of moving Zion to that position and signing a couple coming in, it's going to be a very full and competitive group."
Mark Biggins (8-9-0) will get some carries as well.
Wide Receivers -- Fresno State transfer Chris Coleman, who led the Mustangs with 43 receptions for 590 yards and four touchdowns in 2021, returns along with Zedakiah Centers (35-310-0), Michael Roth (19-227-1) and Evan Burkhart (10-89-1).
"I am excited about the growth we're going to see at this position," said Baldwin. "Most of our production is returning, which is always exciting at this position. Also with that, one of our more productive receivers early on was injured and we're excited to see where he is."
That would be Giancarlo Woods, who caught 27 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown before suffering a season-ending injury in the ninth game of the 2021 season at Sacramento State.
Xavier Moore (12-128-2) has retired from football for medical reasons.
Tight Ends -- Ryan Rivera, a linebacker in 2018 and a fullback in 2019, played in all 11 games at tight end last fall, adding four catches for 46 yards and one score (Idaho State) to his blocking duties.
"We saw Rivera take the bulk of the reps when a single tight end was on field, and he will continue to be a huge part of what we do," said Baldwin. "But with that being said, you will see some young players and other tight ends continue to add to certain personnel groups we can get into the game and certain things we can do to utilize the versatility we have at that position."
That group includes Josh Cuevas, Seth Robasciotti and DeMarcus Oandasan.
Offensive Line -- Though Wade Willet, Nicolo DiFronzo and D.J. Stuckey have graduated, a large group of experienced players returns along the offensive front.
Guards Mohab Wahdan and Hunter Jones and tackles Austin Anderson and Payson Campisano return along with Charles Lincoln, another tackle who missed the final five games in 2021 due to injury.
"I've been really impressed with the growth the offensive line has made during the offseason workouts that we've had the last eight to 10 weeks," said Baldwin. "They're a unit that in my opinion has changed a lot in regard to how they're moving, what their bodies look like. That's going to really add to overall competition at the positions and just the production we can get out of that entire unit."
Others to watch for are graduate student Garrett Weichman, who moves to center to replace DiFronzo and Stuckey, senior Vatulele Finau, sophomore Ethan Bronson, redshirt freshman Ava Leota and Banwait.
Defensive Line -- Eli Ponder, who led the team with 11 tackles for lost yardage and eight sacks, and Josh Ngaluafe (28 tackles, 4.5 for lost yardage and two sacks) anchor a defensive front that needs to find replacements for tackle Myles Cecil (126 career tackles, 13.5 for lost yardage. 5.5 sacks) and Lance Vecchio (49 career tackles).
"This is also a position where we lost a couple guys who made a lot of plays for us," said Baldwin, "but that is going to open up opportunities for guys who may have been limited in their reps last year to expand on those reps.
"It's a deep group in terms of when you look at the competition that we're going to have at each spot on the D-Line, which always has heavy competition, and depth will always bring out the best in each guy, which is exciting to see," Baldwin added.
Candidates who are expected to see a lot more playing time this fall include Antonio Vakameilalo (St. Francis High School in Mountain View), John Smolenski (Serrano High School), Elijah Satcher (Salesian College Prep) and Thomas Bouda (Corona del Mar High School).
Baldwin plans to utilize a combination of both 3-4 and 4-3 fronts, "focusing on multiple fronts, and there might be times where we get in more odd structures than last year."
Linebackers -- Here is a group with several vacancies due to the departures of Super Senior Matt Shotwell (345 career tackles, leading tackler each of his last four seasons), Aaron Cooper (39 tackles, four pass breakups, two sacks, one interception in 2021) and Fenton Will (57 tackles, 5.0 for lost yardage).
Shotwell was a third-team Associated Press All-American last fall, twice a third-team All-Big Sky Conference selection and notched 17 career games with double-digit tackles, including a career-high 19 against Idaho State in the penultimate game of the 2021 season.
"This is definitely a position where we have to fill some holes of older players leaving, not just Shotty's situation but losing a couple other key pieces at the linebacker position," said Baldwin. "It is going to be some big shoes to fill for our current Mustangs, but we're always optimistic and excited about the growth of that next group coming through into that position.
"I think our coaches have done a really good job recruiting and developing the young guys who are ready to take that next step," Baldwin added.
At or near the top of the spring depth chart at linebacker are veterans Laipeli Palu (51 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups in 2021) and Dustin Grein (36 tackles, 6.5 for lost yardage, five quarterback hurries). Palu tops the preseason depth chart at Will while Grein is No. 1 at the rush linebacker position.
Baldwin also said that freshman Je'kob Jones (Mike) and sophomore David Meyer (Will) "jump out as a couple that have a huge opportunity to fill the holes and take the next steps." Meyer made 25 tackles and recovered a fumble last fall while Jones earned seven tackles in four games, preserving his redshirt year.
Michael Otterstedt (Rush) and Judaea Moon (Mike) also will see a lot of playing time. Moon notched 28 tackles a year ago.
Cornerbacks -- While Trevor Owens (19 tackles, seven pass breakups in 2021) has graduated, Fresno State transfer Dylan Wyatt (18 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception) returns for his second season at Cal Poly and Xavier Oliphant (23 tackles, five pass breakups, one fumble recovery) also returns at the cornerback spot.
"It's going to be very competitive once we get everybody healthy and back," said Baldwin. "Coming from spring and going into fall, it's going to be as competitive as I have seen at that position since the time we got here."
Julian Reed, the transfer from American River College, started two spring games a year ago (three tackles) but did not play last fall and missed Spring Camp due to injury. Christian Middleton (15 tackles in 2021) is listed No. 2 on the preseason depth chart at both cornerback positions.
"Reed is someone that we didn't get to see during the spring, but we will get him back," said Baldwin. "The combination of getting seven or eight deep by the time we start Fall Camp is going to create some fantastic competition at that position."
Safeties -- Injuries have affected the safeties as well, but the group will be much more competitive and deeper when Fall Camp opens this week.
Tommy Griffin (36 tackles, four pass breakups, one forced fumble), Dawson Hurst (20 tackles) and Dominic McCormack (22 tackles) all return along with nickel backs Corey Thomas (15 tackles, two pass breakups) and Jeremy Justice (18 tackles).
"Overall, we were a little thin in the spring because of some injuries, but we have a tremendous opportunity to take a huge step in the right direction at this position," said Baldwin.
Griffin and McCormack played as true freshmen last fall while Justice will be a sophomore, Hurst a junior and Thomas a senior.
Special Teams -- "All the kicking positions are very open," said Baldwin.
It's still too early to tell who will handle what duties in the fall, but Jaden Ohlsen, who kicked the game-winning field goal against Idaho State, a 41-yarder with four seconds remaining, and was perfect on 15 PAT kicks, and Kevin Ryan, who averaged 61.3 yards per kickoff a year ago, head the list of returnees.
Bryant Thao, who kicked off 10 times a year ago, also returns. Chris Bartolic, who punted 62 times last fall, has graduated, leaving that hole to fill. Potential candidates for that spot are senior Thomas Lee and freshman Jesse Ehrlich from Melbourne, Australia.
Returning kickoffs will be Garwood, Hall, Middleton or Hurst while Woods, Oliphant and Griffin are the leading punt return candidates.
Cruz Rubio is expected to be the long snapper for the third straight season, backed up by Reed Mercer. Brasch, Jaden Jones or Ehrlich will be the holder.