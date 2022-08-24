It was a scrimmage for the young guys and third-year Cal Poly head football coach Beau Baldwin liked what he saw.

Only one touchdown was scored at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Wednesday morning, the final day of Fall Camp. Kahliq Paulette hit Kai Rappola on a streak pattern down the right sideline and the 48-yard play capped a quick 65-yard, three-play march on the third drive of the scrimmage.

Bryce Weiner drove the Mustangs 70 yards on another drive which featured a 30-yard pass to Tyler Hoffman and a 16-yarder to Paul Holyfield on a fourth-and-14 play, but the drive stalled at the 5-yard line when Mason Rivera tackled Holyfield for no gain on fourth down.

Another offensive drive to the 3-yard line, thanks in part to a 20-yard run by Troy Fletcher, stalled as well when Jerry Huddleston batted down a pass in the end zone on fourth down.

All eight players mentioned above are true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

"If I just had to jump out and say something, I thought the young defensive players showed up today," said Baldwin. "I thought the running backs on offense showed up as well. Those were the two things that jumped out at me the most. The young guys on defense and the young running backs stood out most of all in this one."

Junior Spencer Brasch and redshirt freshman Jaden Jones, the top two quarterbacks on the fall camp depth chart, were held out of Wednesday's scrimmage as were most of the first and second strings.

With six quarterbacks in camp, all taking snaps during the 19 practice sessions, Baldwin was asked which of them will be calling signals Sept. 1 at Fresno State.

"We're still working through that and still evaluating," said Baldwin.

Brasch started seven games a year ago, completing 145 of 267 passes for 1,725 yards -- the most by a Mustang quarterback in 13 years -- and 10 touchdowns, while Jones connected on seven of 18 passes for 34 yards in limited duty. Brasch transferred to Cal Poly after spending two full seasons at Cal.

After a day off Thursday, the Mustangs on Friday afternoon will begin preparing for the season opener at Valley Children's Stadium against the Bulldogs, who were 10-3 a year ago and winners of the New Mexico Bowl. The Bulldogs are coached by Jeff Tedford, who re-took the reins of the program after Kalen DeBoer left to take the job at Washington.

Nearly 110 players were on hand for Cal Poly's Fall Camp, including 40 veterans off last year's roster, 22 players who were true freshmen and played in at least one game but no more than four, preserving their redshirt year, five transfers from four-year schools, two community college transfers, 13 redshirts or squad members who did not play at all in 2021 and 28 newcomers from the high school ranks.

"I was really pleased and so excited about how these guys attacked it and what they did in Fall Camp," said Baldwin. "They handled it like pros. I had as much fun as I've had at any camp in the past. It was just fun to see a foundational structure from January until now, where we're at."

High school sports

Girls water polo

Righetti 9, Atascadero 8

The Warriors started their season with a Mountain League win at home over Atascadero as Faith Totorica scored six goals and Zoe McGehee added three. Natalie Pineda had three saves while Gianna Tell led the Warriors with six.

Righetti plays at Arroyo Grande at 6 p.m. Thursday in a big Mountain League game. The Righetti-AG boys game is at 5 p.m.