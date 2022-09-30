The Cal Poly football squad is at home Saturday, Hancock is on the road then and both of their opponents are unbeaten.

Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0) will host Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0) in the Mustangs' Homecoming and both teams' Big Sky Conference opener. Kickoff is slated at 5 p.m.

The Hornets are 3-0 for the first time since 1992. The Mustangs are coming off a bye.

Hancock (2-2) will play a non-league game at Mt. San Antonio College (4-0). Start time for that one is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Cal Poly has mounted a lot of long drives. Problem is, the Mustangs have come away empty on several of them.

In the team's opener at Fresno State, Cal Poly put together four drives of 70 or more yards. but the Mustangs lost 35-7. In a 38-21 loss at South Dakota, the Mustangs went three-for-six as far as scoring points on six drives of 55 or more yards.

"We've been shooting ourselves in the foot early, and we've got to clean those things up," said Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin.

The Mustangs trailed 21-0 at Fresno State, 17-0 against San Diego and 21-7 against South Dakota early. Cal Poly rallied to beat San Diego 28-27 in the Mustangs' second game of the season.

"I know we're capable of turning the corner, avoiding the turnovers and penalties that extend drives," Baldwin said. "I call them unforced errors. We need to learn to play ahead and not have to come from behind."

Sacramento State's three previous opponents have a combined record of 2-8. However, players don't make their team's schedules, they just go out on the gridiron and play, and the Hornets have gotten the job done thus far this year.

The closest Hornets win has been 37-21 over the University of Northern Iowa. Sacramento State won 41-10 at winless Colorado State last week, the biggest margin of victory for an FCS team against an FBS school since Western Illinois beat Coastal Carolina 52-10 in 2017.

The Mustangs will have to deal with two solid Hornets backs Saturday, Cameron Skattebo and Asher O'Hara.

Skattebo is the Sacramento State rushing leader. He has run for 330 yards and averages nearly nine yards a carry. He's rushed for two touchdowns. O'Hara has a team-leading six rushing touchdowns and averages almost five yards a carry. He has rushed for 209 yards this year.

The Hornets don't have flashy individual numbers. Quarterback Jake Donaway throws for 127 yards a game and his leading receiver, Marshel Martin, has 14 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns. What the Hornets offense does proficiently is churn out a lot of yards and score a lot of points.

Sacramento State has 134 points this year. The Hornets average nearly 470 yards a game in total offense. Meanwhile, their defense turned in its best performance of the year against Colorado State.

Hancock to play its non-league finale

The Bulldogs (2-2) will play at Mt. SAC Saturday in their last game before they open Northern League play at home against East Los Angeles College Oct. 15. After they play at Mt. SAC, the Bulldogs have a bye the following week.

The Mounties (4-0) go into their game against the Bulldogs ranked No. 3 in the latest CCCAA poll, and they have looked every bit of that ranking. Mt. SAC has outscored its four opponents by a combined 173-41.

Those four opponents have a combined record of 3-13. However, the Mounties players play football, they don't schedule the games, and they have done their jobs on the gridiron quite well so far.

Meanwhile, No. 18 Hancock dropped three spots after a 28-20 loss to No. 14 Fullerton at home last Saturday.

The Hancock defense has allowed 60 points total, but 50 of those have come in the last two Hancock games. The Bulldogs offense has been uncharacteristically balanced, with 177 yards a game passing and 139 rushing for a middling total offense average of 316 yards a game.

Past years have been marked by a Hancock rushing attack that has often been among the best in the state. This year, Dior Kennedy, at 49 yards a game and four touchdowns on the year, is the leading rusher.

Sophomore Bulldogs quarterback Esekielu Storer has a flashy 159.0 efficiency rating so far. He's earned that ranking by throwing for 159 yards a game, with seven touchdown passes and just one interception.

Mt. SAC rushes the ball and catches it by committee quite well. The Mounties average 247 yards a game passing and 188 yards a game rushing.

The leading Mounties quarterback is Ike Udengwu III. Udengwu is 56-for-96 passing, for 167 yards a game and seven touchdowns on the year. He has thrown four interceptions.

In the three games he's played, the other Mounties quarterback, Sean Jastrab, has earned an efficiency rating of 188. Jastrab averages 97 yards a game passing. He's thrown four touchdown passes and just one interception.

Cade Cadam and Kanyon St. Julien both have three touchdown receptions for the Mounties. Reaven Tribune, at 55 yards a game, is the leading Mounties rusher. Mohamed Nyangamukenga leads the team in rushing touchdowns with four.