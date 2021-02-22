Cal Poly nearly overcomes 7-0 deficit in 11-8 loss to Nevada

Cal Poly erased all of a 7-0 deficit in the final five innings, but Nevada tallied three unearned runs in the 10th inning and held on to defeat the Mustangs 11-8 in the third game of a four-game season-opening non-conference baseball series Sunday afternoon inside Baggett Stadium.
Nevada erupted for five runs in the fourth inning for a 6-0 cushion and added another run in the fifth before Cal Poly bounced back with a run in the fifth, three in the seventh, one in the eighth and three more in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.
Two Mustang errors in the infield in the top of the 10th led to three unearned Nevada runs. One of the miscues allowed the first run to score, Dario Gomez singled to push across the second run and a bases-loaded walk gave Nevada an 11-8 lead.
Tate Samuelson and Reagan Doss both singled to open the bottom of the 10th. After a fly ball to center field and a strikeout, Nick DiCarlo drew a walk to load the bases, giving shortstop Brooks Lee a chance to get Cal Poly back into the game as a pinch-hitter.
Lee, who sat out Saturday's game and most of Sunday's contest with a shoulder injury, hit the ball hard on a 1-1 pitch, but the line drive was caught by Nevada left fielder Jacob Stinson for the final out of the game.
Held to just one run -- an RBI single by Cole Cabrera in the fifth -- and two hits through the first six innings, Cal Poly tallied three runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Taison Corio and a two-run single by Tate Samuelson.
Corio drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to trim Nevada's lead to 8-5 and, in the ninth, Matt Lopez doubled to drive in one run, DiCarlo's sacrifice fly pulled the Mustangs to within one and pinch-runner Bryan Woo scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
Nevada outhit Cal Poly 13-8, led by Gomez with a double and two singles for two RBIs. Joshua Zamora, Wyatt Tilley and Stinson each added two hits and Tyler Bosetti knocked in three runs with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly.
Cal Poly's nine hits included two each by Samuelson, Doss and DiCarlo. Samuelson and Corio each had two RBIs.
Nevada used 11 pitchers in the game. Clayton Westrope (1-0), the ninth Wolf Pack hurler, threw seven pitches (two strikes) for the win and Tyler Cochran earned his second save in as many days.
Derek True (0-1), who allowed all three runs in the 10th, all unearned, suffered the loss.
Cal Poly, which stranded seven runners on the basepaths in the first three innings and 11 for the game in Saturday's 2-1 loss, left 15 more runners on base Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!