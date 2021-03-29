Cal Poly opts out of spring football season, canceling three remaining games

Cal Poly's spring football season is over.

The Mustangs have opted out of the rest of their spring season after three games, cancelling their remaining three contests that were set for April.

Cal Poly, in a school-issued press release, said the team does not have enough players to meet the Big Sky Conference requirements. The school said, after a number of serious injuries, only 49 players are suited to play.

"We made this decision because of the high number of serious, season-ending injuries to our players," said Cal Poly athletic director Don Oberhelman, in the press release. "In addition, there are many seniors who informed us of their decision to defer spring quarter enrollment to the fall so that they can play a full fall season."

Out of a roster of 110 student-athletes, Cal Poly would have only 49 to compete on Saturday, falling below Big Sky minimum requirements for competition, the school said.

The Mustangs are 0-3 on the season with three straight losses to start the Beau Baldwin era in San Luis Obispo.

Cal Poly's spring season began with a 34-24 loss at home to Southern Utah. That was followed by a 73-24 loss at UC Davis and a 62-10 loss at Eastern Washington, Baldwin's former program, on Saturday.

The Mustangs were set to play at Northern Arizona on Saturday. They also had home games set for April 10 against UC Davis and April 17 against Weber State.

Cal Poly's spring season included the second half of the winter quarter as well as the first three weeks of the spring quarter, which began Monday.