Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee named Big West Player of the Week

Cal Poly freshman shortstop Brooks Lee has collected his first Big West Conference Player of the Week award.
Lee went 7-for-12 (.583) at the plate and drove in seven runs in the Mustangs' three-game series sweep against Utah Valley last weekend inside Baggett Stadium.
The San Luis Obispo High School graduate contributed two doubles, a pair of home runs and produced a 1.250 slugging percentage in the series.
Lee knocked in three runs with a home run and two doubles in Friday's 17-3 victory, singled three times with one RBI in Saturday's 5-1 triumph and drove in three more runs with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 6-0 shutout.
Cal Poly earned its first series sweep since April 2019 and has won five of its last six games following a 1-3 start, improving to 6-4 on the year.
Junior Tanner Bibee of Cal State Fullerton was named Big West Pitcher of the Week after tossing a complete-game shutout in the Titans' 5-0 victory over USC.
Cal Poly sophomore southpaw Travis Weston also was nominated after pitching a two-hitter Saturday with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
The Mustangs return to action Friday night with the first of three home games against UCLA. First pitches are set for 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and 1 o'clock Sunday.
Cal Poly kicks off season Saturday
Fifteen months after he was hired as head football coach at Cal Poly, the Beau Baldwin Era finally will begin Saturday afternoon as the Mustangs host Southern Utah (0-2, 0-2 Big Sky) for the first of six Big Sky Conference games this spring.
Kickoff inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium is set for 12:05 p.m.
Baldwin was named Cal Poly’s 17th head football coach on Dec. 11, 2019. Since then, the Mustangs ' 2020 spring camp was canceled due to the pandemic. Still anticipating a normal fall schedule of 11 games, Cal Poly's summer access period, limited to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week, was limited to 11 days in July. The four-week fall camp (which replaced the customary spring camp), scheduled for late October and much of November, was cut short to just five days by the pandemic.
Even the three-week preseason camp which started in late January faced delays, forcing Cal Poly to postpone its first two Big Sky games. Nevertheless, the modified 2020-21 spring season is at hand, the two games have been rescheduled and the Mustangs are eager to face their first opponent since November 2019.
Southern Utah has already played two contests, dropping both in heartbreaking fashion. Coach Demario Warren’s Thunderbirds fell 34-33 at Northern Arizona on Feb. 27 on a two-yard pass play with no time remaining on the clock, then dropped a 26-24 home decision to Idaho State on a 30-yard field goal with five seconds remaining.
Baldwin guided Eastern Washington for nine seasons, compiling an 85-32 overall mark with five Big Sky titles and six NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoff berths, including the 2010 national championship. In the last three years before he became Cal Poly’s head coach, Baldwin was offensive coordinator at Cal, leading the Bears to a pair of bowl games.
Baldwin greeted 53 returning lettermen shortly after his arrival on campus, including 17 starters (10 offense, seven defense) off the 2019 squad which went 3-8 and shared ninth place in the Big Sky with four other schools.
