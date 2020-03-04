Cal Poly to compete in Pac-12 Wrestling Championship, Saturday at Stanford

Lane has won eight of his last nine matches while Truax has been victorious in seven of his last nine bouts.

The rest of Cal Poly's lineup for the Pac-12 Championship consists of Benny Martinez (7-14) at 125 pounds, Cole Reyes (7-9) at 133, Jake Ryan (5-7) at 141, Joshy Cortez (10-10) at 149, Brawley Lamer (10-11) at 157, Dylan Miracle (7-10) at 174, Trent Tracy (6-11) at 184 and Samuel Aguilar (7-11) at 285.

Cal Poly's last Pac-12 champion was Colton Schilling at 141 pounds in 2018. The Mustangs have competed in the Pac-12 Conference in wrestling since the 1986-87 season and have produced 26 conference champions, including two-time winners Eric Osborne, Jake Gaier, Chad Mendes, Chase Pami and Boris Novachkov.

Arizona State, which finished two points back of Stanford in 2019, is favored to reclaim the Pac-12 crown this season despite the loss of Zahid Valencia, who was suspended indefinitely two weeks ago for failing a drug test at an international meet in Rome.

Valencia was ranked No. 1 at 174 pounds and has claimed two NCAA titles and three Pac-12 championships. His status for the 2020 Pac-12 Championship is to be determined.