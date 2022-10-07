A Cal Poly football squad seeking its first Big Sky Conference win of the year and a Northern Arizona team seeking the same thing will face each other Saturday.

The visiting Mustangs are 1-3, 0-1 going into this one. The Lumberjacks are 1-4, 0-2. Kickoff is set for 1:02 p.m. inside Walkup Skydome on Findlay Toyota Field, capacity 10,000, on the Northern Arizona campus in Flagstaff.

Neither team has won since its second game of the season.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The game will also be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats can be found on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Spencer Brasch has given the Mustangs a big lift since coming on for Jaden Jones, the Cal Poly starter at quarterback, after Jones went down with a leg injury in the first quarter against South Dakota State in the third Mustangs game this year.

Brasch threw for 362 yards and three scores against South Dakota. He passed for 267 yards and a touchdown in a 49-21 home loss against unbeaten Sacramento State last week.

Since stepping into the starting role once again, Brasch has completed 50 of his 87 passes. Brasch, a transfer from Cal, was the starter last year. Jones took over the job this year before the leg injury in the South Dakota State game sidelined him.

The Mustangs offensive scheme has undergone a reversal under coach Beau Baldwin, who took over in 2019. After operating out of the run-oriented triple option offense for a dozen years and leading the nation four times during that span, Cal Poly is now No. 6 in the country and first in the Big Sky in passing offense, averaging 324.5 yards a game.

The Lumberjacks offense likes the pass too. Quarterback RJ Martinez finished 30-of-42 passing for 318 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, last week as a Lumberjacks comeback against Portland State fell just short. After trailing 28-7 and 35-13, a 20-point fourth quarter wasn't quite enough for the Lumberjacks.

Cal Poly and Northern Arizona share a common problem. They give up a lot of points. The Mustangs have yielded just over 37 points a game, and opponents have scored a total of 139 in five games against the Lumberjacks.

Martinez is already over the 1,000-yard mark passing for the season. He has connected on 123 of 194 passes for 1,075 yards, second in the conference. Martinez has thrown five touchdown passes.

He likes to spread the ball around. Four Northern Arizona receivers average more than three receptions a game. Coleman Owen, with 31 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns, is the leader.

Three Mustangs, led by wide receiver Chris Coleman, average more than 10 yards a catch and at least three receptions a game. Coleman averages just over 16 yards a reception and has caught 24 passes, one for a touchdown, this year.

Fellow Cal Poly wide receiver Zedakiah Carter averages 15.7 yards a reception. He has caught 13 passes, including one for a touchdown. Tight end Josh Cuevas has 181 yards in receptions and has caught one touchdown pass.

Cal Poly's leading rusher, Shakobe Harper, has been solid. He averages just over 60 yards rushing a game. He averages four yards a carry and has run for one touchdown.

Northern Arizona's Kevin Daniels ran for 280 yards, the most ever allowed to any opponent by Cal Poly, and five touchdowns as the Lumberjacks beat the Mustangs 45-21 at Spanos Stadium on the Cal Poly campus last year in the season finale for both teams.

Daniels is back, though he is averaging just 3.1 yards a carry this season. Draycen Hall, with 158 yards on 41 carries, is the Northern Arizona rushing leader so far this year.

Women's golf

Cal Poly finishes sixth at New Mexico State

Elizabeth Scholtes shot a one-under 71, helping the Mustangs shoot their best score in the final round and preserve their sixth-place team finish in a field of 15 at the Golf Iconic Classic that New Mexico State hosted at University Golf Course on its Las Cruces campus Wednesday.

Scholtes, at four-over-par 220 for the three rounds, shot her best score in the last one. Scholtes, along with teammates Kamilla Dimayuga and Jensen Jalufka and five other golfers, finished tied for 23rd individually. Mustangs Vanessa Wang and Nicole Neale finished 32nd and 35th respectively.

Pepperdine, with a five-under-par 850 team total, scored a convincing team victory in the 15-team event. New Mexico State, at one under par, finished second and Long Beach State, at two over, finished third.

Sarah Bell of Oral Roberts overtook second-round leader Jasmine Leovano of Long Beach State with a final-round 70 to win the individual title with an eight-under 208 total. Lion Higo of Pepperdine was second at 211. Leovao, with a 75 the last round, slipped to third at 212.