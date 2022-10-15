The Cal Poly football team leads the Big Sky Conference, and is fourth in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, in passing this season. Yet, the Mustangs (1-4, 0-2) don't have a conference win to show for it.

They will go after one at Idaho State (0-6, 0-3) which is yet to win this year. Kickoff is set for 12:02 p.m. PDT inside Holt Arena on the Idaho State campus at Pocatello.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pre-game show will start at 11:30 a.m. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats can be found on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin is 9-0 lifetime against Idaho State. Eight of those wins came when Baldwin was the coach at Eastern Washington from 2008-16.

Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle is facing Cal Poly for the first time as a head coach. Ragle was not at his team's game against Montana State last week because of a medical emergency.

Spencer Brasch, the Cal Poly starter at quarterback last year, has been a prolific passer for the Mustangs since stepping in for 2022 starter Jaden Jones after Jones went down with a leg injury in the third Cal Poly game of the season. Brasch has completed 79 of 138 passes for 1,003 yards and seven scores.

He is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he connected on 145 of his 267 passes for 1,725 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Brasch threw for 362 yards against South Dakota and 374 in a 31-29 Cal Poly conference loss at Northern Arizona last week. Both totals rank in the top 20 for all-time passing yards in a single Cal Poly game.

The Mustangs, however, have given up 180 points this season, including a total of 80 in their first two conference games.

Shakobe Harper is the top Cal Poly rusher with 251 yards on 61 carries. Chris Coleman, with 29 receptions for 499 yards and three touchdowns, is the leading Mustangs receiver.

The Idaho State defense has been porous. The Bengals have yielded just over 30 points a game on the season and gave up a total of 100 points in their first three conference games.

The Bengals jumped to a 6-0 lead at Montana State last week on a 36-yard pass from Sagan Gronauer to Chedon James less than two minutes into the game. The play ended a drive that went 76 yards on four plays.

However, Idaho State proceeded to turn the ball over six times and produced just 254 yards of total offense, 173 yards passing and 81 yards rushing in a game Montana State ended up winning 37-6. Gronauer was 16-for-23 passing, including the touchdown throw to James, but he threw three interceptions.

Gronauer has played in five games and completed 47 of 81 passes for 524 yards. However, he has just two touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Raiden Hunter is the leading Idaho State rusher, with 456 yards. He averages a solid 4.5 yards a carry. He has not scored a rushing touchdown. The Bengals have just four rushing touchdowns this season.

Xavier Guillory is the leading Idaho State receiver, with 543 reception yards and seven touchdowns.