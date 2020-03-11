Cal Poly to host No. 9 Oklahoma for weekend baseball series

So far this season, Tanner Treadway leads the Sooners offensively with a .378 average with six doubles, four triples, three home runs and 14 RBIs with five steals in six attempts. Graham follows with a .358 mark, eight doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and eight steals in nine tries and catcher Justin Mitchell is hitting .310 with four doubles, a pair of home runs and eight RBIs. Sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds is off to a 4-0 start and 1.89 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 19 innings while Cavalli is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA. Ruffcorn has five saves to his credit and has not given up a run in seven outings (eight innings).

The Sooners have made 38 NCAA regional appearances, reaching the College World Series 10 times and claiming national titles in 1951 and 1994. Oklahoma last earned a spot in the College World Series in 2010 and claimed Big 12 crowns in 1997 and 2013.

Cal Poly and Oklahoma are playing their second weekend series against each other in baseball. The Mustangs dropped all three games opening the 2019 season in Norman by scores of 4-1, 9-3 and 5-2. Cal Poly has played other teams in the Big 12, including Nebraska, Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.