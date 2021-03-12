Cal Poly to kick off football season Saturday

Finally, the Beau Baldwin era has arrived.

Cal Poly will play its first game with Baldwin at the helm of the football program Saturday when the Mustangs host Southern Utah.

Baldwin was hired at Cal Poly in December of 2019, some 15 months ago. The coronavirus pandemic followed not long after, forcing the first game for Baldwin to be pushed back six months. Kickoff Saturday at Spanos Stadium is set for 12:05 p.m.

Southern Utah has already played twice this season and is 0-2. Big Sky Conference teams are all scheduled to play six games this spring.

Saturday's contest will be broadcast live locally on KSBY-TV’s CW 5. The game also will be broadcast on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM)

Baldwin was named Cal Poly’s 17th head football coach on Dec. 11, 2019.

Since then, the Mustangs' 2020 spring camp was canceled due to the pandemic. Still anticipating a normal fall schedule of 11 games, Cal Poly's summer period was limited to 11 days in July. The four-week fall camp, scheduled for late October and much of November, was cut short to just five days by the pandemic.

Even the three-week preseason camp which started in late January faced delays, forcing Cal Poly to postpone its first two Big Sky games. Nevertheless, the modified 2020-21 spring season is at hand, the two games have been rescheduled and the Mustangs are eager to face their first opponent since November 2019.

Southern Utah has already played two contests, dropping both. Coach Demario Warren’s Thunderbirds fell 34-33 at Northern Arizona on Feb. 27 on a two-yard pass play with no time remaining on the clock, then dropped a 26-24 home decision to Idaho State on a 30-yard field goal with five seconds remaining.