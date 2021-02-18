Cal Poly, UC Davis football postpone 2020-21 season opener

Cal Poly's scheduled 2020-21 football opener at UC Davis, originally slated for Feb. 27, has been postponed to Saturday, March 20, per an agreement between the two institutions and the Big Sky Conference.
The Aggies and Mustangs are scheduled to square off twice during the shortened six-game Big Sky Conference season, with the second game scheduled for April 10 in San Luis Obispo.
The revamped Big Sky schedule left two dates -- March 20 and April 17 -- open to provide an opportunity to reschedule postponed contests.
The Mustangs return to the practice field on Friday after a pause of 17 days.
With the postponement, Cal Poly is now scheduled to open the spring season by hosting Weber State on March 6.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
