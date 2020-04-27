Cal Poly wide receiver J.J. Koski signs free agent contract with Los Angeles Rams

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- J.J. Koski, Cal Poly's leading receiver the last three seasons who went undrafted in the 2020 National Football League Draft this weekend, has signed a high priority free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Koski signed the deal less than an hour after the conclusion of the three-day, seven-round draft held virtually for the first time.

"Hey, it's all good," Koski said. "I already signed a deal with the Rams!!"

Koski was hoping to be the first Mustang in eight years to be drafted by an NFL team. Cornerback Asa Jackson was the last Cal Poly player drafted, chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 draft.

Koski is the 15th Mustang since 2000 to sign a free agent contract with an NFL team. The last to do so was slot back Kyle Lewis in 2017 with the Detroit Lions.

Linebacker Nick Dzubnar inked a deal with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015 and played five seasons with the club before becoming a free agent following the 2019 campaign. He signed with the Tennessee Titans last month.

"I think this is a great spot for me," said Koski, who was contacted by several NFL teams prior to the draft. "There were several good opportunities for me elsewhere, but I think this is the best fit for me."