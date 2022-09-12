Quarterback Jaden Jones, who splashed himself all over the Cal Poly football record book with a 385-yard, four-touchdown performance last Saturday against San Diego, has been honored as the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The redshirt freshman also is the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week.

Jones completed 27 of 45 passes for 385 yards, 13th on Cal Poly's all-time list for a single game and No. 9 on the program's Division I chart, and four touchdowns, becoming the 13th Mustang all-time to accomplish that feat. Last one to do it was Khaleel Jenkins against Northern Iowa in 2017.

With Cal Poly trailing 27-14 late in the fourth quarter, Jones orchestrated two scoring drives and capped the comeback with a 35-yard strike to Chris Coleman with 2:20 left to secure the 28-27 victory over the Toreros inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

San Diego scored the first 17 points of the game before Jones hit tight end Josh Cuevas with a 42-yard scoring strike along the right sideline with a minute to play in the second quarter.

Cal Poly closed the gap to three points, 17-14, early in the third period as Jones found Tyrece Fairly-Diyem open and fired a 41-yard touchdown strike to the freshman wide receiver.

San Diego rebuilt its advantage to 13 points with a touchdown and field goal before Jones went to work again, throwing two more touchdown passes in the final eight minutes to complete the comeback.

Jones connected with Ryan Rivera on an 11-yard scoring pass with 7:30 to play, then the Mustang defense contributed mightily to the comeback win with three interceptions inside the final six minutes.

Jay'Vion Cole notched his first theft as a Mustang in the end zone with 5:25 to play after San Diego had marched to the Cal Poly 5-yard line for a potential game-clinching score. Instead, Cal Poly drove 80 yards on nine plays for its first lead of the game with 2:20 to go, Jones hitting Coleman with the 35-yard pass.

San Diego had two more possessions in the game, but both drives were halted by Mustang interceptions. Brian Dukes, another freshman, intercepted a pass near midfield and returned it 32 yards while Cole earned his second theft of the game with seven seconds to go to seal the verdict.

Cal Poly is now 8-1 in its all-time series against San Diego.

Jones also rushed for 26 yards with a long of 12 yards. He connected with 11 different receivers in the game, Coleman leading the way with nine receptions for 109 yards.

Jones' 27 completions are No. 5 in Cal Poly's Division I record book while his 45 attempts are No. 8.

Named Big Sky co-defensive players of the week were Rex Conners of UC Davis (17 tackles, two interceptions against South Dakota State) and Desmond Williams of Weber State (six tackles, one pass breakup and an interception versus Utah State).

Punt returner Taco Dowler of Montana State earned Big Sky special teams player of the week honors after returning a punt 67 yards for a touchdown against Morehead State. It was the first Bobcat punt return for a touchdown in nine years.

Cal Poly (1-1) returns to action Saturday at South Dakota (0-2).