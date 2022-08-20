Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night.

Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too.

Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of Agoura. Ross completed 14 of 17 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, accounting for seven of the Braves' eighth touchdowns.

Agoura quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who stands 6-foot-5, has committed to UNLV. He threw for over 2,600 yards and 34 touchdowns as Agoura went 7-3 last season.

But the Braves dominated the Chargers, building a 47-6 halftime lead and cruising from there.

Ross had eight carries for 37 yards. Anthony Alonzo had six carries for 63 yards and scored the Braves' other touchdown, a 26-yard scamper.

Monte Ortiz had four catches for 138 yards and a touchdown, including an 81-yard bomb from Ross. Alonzo had a 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Rudy Elizondo had four catches for 98 yards and two scores.

Nelson Maldonado had four catches for 70 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown from Ross. Maldonado also led the Braves with five tackles.

Sophomore Jacob Manzo and senior Santana Centino each had a sack.

Maldonado, Ivan Villalobos, Andrew Gaitain and Caden Boston each had a pass breakup. Boston and Kaiden White each recovered a fumble and Boston caused one.

Maldonado also blocked a kick. The Braves punted just once Friday, a 43-yard boot from Ross.

Ross also converted a two-point try for the Braves.

Lompoc, coming off a 5-6 season and a disappointing first-round playoff loss, will host Pioneer Valley Friday in its home opener at Huyck Stadium.

Pioneer Valley, with former Lompoc coaches Dustin Davis and Ricky Aguilar, features a tough defense. The Panthers lost to Bakersfield Independence 7-0 Friday.

This is the first season Lompoc is in the CIF Central Section after moving out of the Southern Section, where the Braves won five CIF titles in football.

Lompoc will play in the Mountain League this year with Santa Ynez, Arroyo Grande, St. Joseph, Righetti, Paso Robles, Mission Prep and Nipomo.