Lompoc ended the regular season on a high note Friday night, rolling to a Mountain League win over foe Santa Ynez.

The Braves led 35-0 at one point and cruised to the 48-14 win as senior quarterback Cavin Ross threw four touchdowns and ran for three more.

Ross has thrown 39 touchdowns in 10 games this year and rushed for 13 more, meaning he's accounted for 52 scores this season alone.

The Braves are 7-3 overall after going 4-3 in a tough Mountain League, with all three losses coming in games where they had second-half leads against the top three teams in the league – Paso Robles, Mission Prep and St. Joseph.

Santa Ynez, meanwhile, has had a brutal end to the regular season, marred by injuries. The Pirates have lost three straight and end the regular season with a 5-5 record. They went 2-5 in league, including two five-point losses to Paso Robles and Mission Prep, teams that finished second and third in the final league standings.

If Santa Ynez can, perhaps miraculously, get healthy, they could be a factor in the postseason, though the Pirates will likely be in the bottom half of the bracket in Division 3.

Lompoc will most likely be in Division 2.

Ross threw two touchdowns each to Nelson Maldonado and Rudy Elizondo, who've been the Braves' top receivers this year. Elizondo, a senior, has 16 touchdown catches on the season while Maldonado, a junior, has 12.

Ross threw a 25-yard touchdown strike to Elizondo for Lompoc's first score. Ross then scored on a quarterback sneak to make it a 14-0 score.

Maldonado then made a great over-the-shoulder catch on a 23-yard scoring strike to give Lompoc a 21-0 lead.

Ross then found paydirt again on a short run and found Maldonado on a 16-yard throw for another touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

Santa Ynez senior Luke Gildred, a pretty darn good quarterback in his own right, threw a touchdown pass to Nicky Casey for Santa Ynez' first score just before halftime.

Gildred then threw to Daulton Beard, perhaps the top receiver in the area, on a 14-yard scoring strike. Beard caught a quick pass near the boundary at the 5, and shrugged off his defender that was draped all over him. He then bounced off another defender at the goal line.

That was about the end of the highlights for the Pirates.

Ross scored on yet another short run after a quick scoring drive and then threw another touchdown pass to Elizondo for the game's final points.

Santa Ynez beat Lompoc 34-30 last year, the first time the Pirates beat the Braves since 2009. Santa Ynez mostly held its own in its first season in the Mountain League, playing against bigger schools in the eight-team conference. Santa Ynez has been without Aidan Scott, one of the top two-way players in the area, for the second half of the season.

Beard came into Friday's game with 69 catches for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.