Central Coast Classic: Hancock made playoff run despite only having six players

Hancock College’s version of the fab six earned a spot in the 2020 postseason.

The Hancock women’s basketball team carried six players most of the season. The Bulldogs still made it to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California women’s basketball regional.

Veteran Hancock women’s basketball coach Cary Nerelli coached for decades at Morro Bay before coming to Hancock.

Offer tracker: San Luis Obispo's Thomas Cole picks UCLA Area athletes have been pulling in scholarship offers to continue their football careers at the next level.

“I’ve had small rosters before,” Nerelli said a day before his team’s first round game at Long Beach City College earlier this year. “But nothing like this.”

The Bulldogs actually had five players during one game. Point guard Aryanna Gonzales was out for that one with an injured ankle.

Hancock’s regular starting five that season included Gonzales, Sarah Gudeman, Jayci Bayne, Alijah Paquet and Milan McGary. Kelsi Prado was Hancock’s sixth player.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…

Gudeman and McGary often played the full 40 minutes in a game. The other Bulldog starters often logged close to the full 40.

Prado averaged 28 minutes.

The Bulldogs’ collective attitude during all this seemed to be, “You have to do what you have to do.”

In fact, when it came to playing 40 minutes, healthy or not, “Hey, we just have to do it, right?,” said Gudeman.

Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…

Gudeman was wearing a walking boot as she spoke. “I have a sprained ankle,” she said.

She said she would play the next night. Gonzales played several games during the second half of the season on an ankle that wasn’t 100 percent.