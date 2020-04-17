Central Coast Classic: Remembering Hancock basketball's magical run to State Tournament

Carney said the Bulldogs weren’t fazed when the Bulldogs were ahead 26-11 early.

“We’d seen film on them, and they got a big lead (in the previous game) and gave it up.”

As the regional final went along, “We could see that trend continuing,” Carney said.

The Bulldogs eventually tagged the Wolverines with their first home loss and ended SBVC’s 14-game winning streak.

Hancock led top seed San Francisco City College late in the first half of an Elite Eight game at Ventura College. The Rams pulled away after intermission to win.

San Francisco went on to win the state tournament. The Rams finished 32-1. The Bulldogs wound up 23-10.

Hancock had three All-Conference players that season, Carney, Glenn Jordan and Devin Davis. Santa Maria High School graduate Shemarr Parker was solid for the Bulldogs in place of injured starter Spirit Ricks during Hancock’s post-season run.

“Even during conditioning, we could see that this was going to be a special season,” Aye said before the state tournament started. “Our conditioning drills were much more extensive than last year.