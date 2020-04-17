Central Coast Classic: Remembering Hancock basketball's magical run to State Tournament

The Hancock College men’s basketball team won the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Tournament in 1974.
The Bulldogs hadn’t been back since. That was before 2018.
Led by sophomore guard Shane Carney (17.3 points a game after taking a medical redshirt the previous season as he was recovering after having blood clots in his arm from the result of a car accident) the Bulldogs did get to the Elite Eight that year.
To do that, the Bulldogs had to get past No. 2 San Bernardino Valley College in a regional final at SBVC. The Wolverines were riding a 14-game win streak and had not lost a game at home that season.
The Bulldogs won 91-90 in double overtime. Carney made a layup to force a second overtime then Hancock (barely) held off a Wolverines rally after Kevin Baines made a put-back shot for the eventual winning basket.
Baines also grabbed the rebound on a missed Wolverines foul shot with two seconds left in the second overtime and was fouled.
He missed the first foul shot. He missed the second “on purpose,” said Hancock coach Tyson Aye.
The Wolverines got the rebound. The subsequent desperation heave “came close,” Aye said, but missed.
Carney said the Bulldogs weren’t fazed when the Bulldogs were ahead 26-11 early.
“We’d seen film on them, and they got a big lead (in the previous game) and gave it up.”
As the regional final went along, “We could see that trend continuing,” Carney said.
Come Friday night, a Hancock College men's basketball team will be in the state tournament for the first time since 1974, when the Bulldogs WO…
The Bulldogs eventually tagged the Wolverines with their first home loss and ended SBVC’s 14-game winning streak.
Hancock led top seed San Francisco City College late in the first half of an Elite Eight game at Ventura College. The Rams pulled away after intermission to win.
San Francisco went on to win the state tournament. The Rams finished 32-1. The Bulldogs wound up 23-10.
Hancock had three All-Conference players that season, Carney, Glenn Jordan and Devin Davis. Santa Maria High School graduate Shemarr Parker was solid for the Bulldogs in place of injured starter Spirit Ricks during Hancock’s post-season run.
“Even during conditioning, we could see that this was going to be a special season,” Aye said before the state tournament started. “Our conditioning drills were much more extensive than last year.
“We had 21 guys out for spring ball, and we wanted to weed out the ones who weren’t ready for college ball. Not only were we not able to weed anyone out, no one even came close to quitting.”
Aye said, “This has been a very special group, with the chemistry. These guys have played very unselfish basketball all year.”
