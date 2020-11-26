Central Coast Venom teams win two tournament titles in Vegas

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, two Central Coast baseball teams struck gold in Las Vegas.

The Central Coast Venom 13U team and 10U squad each won a championship at the Veterans Day Challenge Tournament that took place earlier this month.

The Venom baseball program is comprised of players who hail from Nipomo to Lompoc.

“Usually the tournament is split up into divisions, Triple-A, Double-A, etc.," said Venom 10U manager Justina Martinez.

“This year, because of the COVID-19-related restrictions, everybody was trying to get in, so the tournament was grouped into one division. We’re a Double-A team and one of the really nice things was, we beat a Triple-A team in the semifinals.”

Martinez said, “That team had allowed only six runs in the tournament, and we scored six that game.”

The Venom 10U squad won its last three games after a 1-2 tournament start to take the crown, defeating the Monrovia Mash 18-10 in the championship game. The Mash beat the Venom 10-7 in the locals’ tournament opener.

Venom shortstop Mase Martinez, the manager’s son, took care of things for the last out in the championship game. He corralled a sharp ground ball and threw to second baseman Angel Gauna for the last out. Mason Padilla was the winning pitcher.

The Venom 13U squad rolled through the tournament with a 5-0 record. After outscoring the opposition by a combined 43-9 its first four games, the Venom defeated the Golden Spikes 12-7 to win the championship.

The Venom beat the Golden Spikes 11-2 in the locals’ second tournament game.