CIF Volleyball Playoffs
Righetti's Ava Bradley hits against Tri-City Christian's McKenzie Severson in a CIF State SoCal Regional Division 4 playoff game in 2019.

 Len Wood, File

The Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Righetti girls volleyball teams all drew first-round home matches for the CIF Central Section Playoffs.

The No. 5 Arroyo Grande girls tennis team also drew a first-round home match, against No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale Tuesday. The No. 8 Santa Ynez tennis squad is also at home in the first round of Division 1 Tuesday, against No. 9 Clovis.

Tennis playoff matches at courts that have lights are designated to start at 4 p.m. each round. Matches at courts with no lights are to start no later than 3 p.m. each round.

No. 2 Arroyo Grande will host No. 15 Bakersfield Frontier in a first-round Division 1 volleyball match Tuesday night. No. 6 Nipomo will host No. 11 Madera South, and No. 7 Santa Ynez will host No. 10 Reedley in Division 3. No. 7 Righetti will host No. 10 Tulare Western in Division 4.

Volleyball playoff matches are slated for a 6 p.m. start each round. Tennis and volleyball playoff matches will be at the site of the highest-seeded team each time.

Three area teams drew road assignments. In Division 3 tennis, No. 10 Lompoc will play at No. 7 Paso Robles, and No. 12 Nipomo will play at No. 5 Coalinga.

Paso Robles edged Lompoc 5-4 in a non-league match in Lompoc's opener. The Braves went on to go 14-0 in Ocean League matches and win the league championship.

No. 13 St. Joseph will play at No. 4 Hanford Sierra Pacific in a first-round Division 3 volleyball match.

Among northern San Luis Obispo County teams, No. 5 San Luis Obispo will play at No. 4 Clovis West in a first-round Division 1 volleyball match.

In Division 2, No. 9 Paso Robles will play at No. 8 Fresno Central, and No. 12 Templeton will play at No. 5 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial.

In Division 3, No. 14 Mission Prep will play at No. 3 Porterville, No. 13 Atascadero will play at No. 4 Hanford in Division 4 and No. 16 Morro Bay will play at top seed McFarland in Division 5.

No. 3 San Luis Obispo, the Mountain League champion, drew a first-round bye in Division 1 tennis. No. 2 Templeton drew a first-round bye in Division 2. In Division 4, No. 11 Morro Bay will play at No. 6 Orosi.

Top tennis playoff seeds include Bakersfield Garces in Division 1, Visalia Central Valley Christian in Division 2, Kerman in Division 3, Corcoran in Division 4 and Chowchilla in Division 5. No San Luis Obispo County or northern Santa Barbara County teams are in the Division 5 tennis playoffs.

Top volleyball playoff seeds include Clovis East in Division 1, Clovis Buchanan in Division 2, Kingsburg in Division 3, Mammoth in Division 4 and McFarland in Division 5. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

