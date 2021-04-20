Channel League bars Santa Ynez from leaving to Central Section this year; school hopes to exit in 2022-23

Santa Ynez High School is leaving the Channel League and CIF Southern Section, though not as soon as it had hoped.

The school's athletic director, Ashley Coelho, said the Pirates' athletic programs had worked to enter the CIF Central Section, leaving the Channel League and CIF Southern Section, and join the Central Coast Athletic Association for the upcoming school year.

The CCAA voted unanimously to accept Santa Ynez in a 13-0 vote, however Channel League principals and athletic directors voted against the move, Coelho said.

"Now we will be with the Channel League for one last year, 2021-2022," Coelho said in an email. "Santa Ynez will work closely with (the) CIF Central Section and CCAA in the fall to get this approved."

Coelho said her school's "coaches, athletes and community will be bummed that this transition wasn't successful this year, but (principal) Michele (Borges) and I tried our best to make this happen for our students. On a positive note, to everyone in our community, coaches and athletes, Santa Ynez will be officially making the move to CIF Central Section for the 2022-2023 school year as soon as the current league cycle for Channel League has terminated at the end of 2021-2022."

Coelho said re-leaguing discussions for the football association begin Thursday and re-leaguing discussions for Channel League will happen in the middle of the fall.

"Santa Ynez will be proposing to not re-enter a new re-league cycle with the football association or Channel League for the 2022-2023 school year, so we can pursue moving to the Central Section," Coelho said. "I want to personally thank every AD in the CCAA for allowing me to attend their AD meeting last week and an even bigger thank you to (Santa Maria High AD) Brian Wallace for his guidance through this process. I'm excited to work with the CCAA over the next year to ensure our transition to the Mountain and Ocean leagues are smooth. I appreciate the time and effort the 13 schools spent helping Santa Ynez, and we look forward to joining them in 2022-2023!"