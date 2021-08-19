After a short break, football is back on the Central Coast.

After most teams got five games in this past spring, area teams are hoping to start their 10-game regular seasons Friday night. 

By December, the Times should have its All-Area team completed. 

Today, though, we'll try to predict what it will look like.

Let's get started. 

The crown jewel of our All-Area team is the MVP award. 

St. Joseph's Max Stineman earned that honor in the spring after a disruptive and dominant season on the defensive and offensive lines.

This fall, I'm predicting a much different player will take the award: Lompoc's explosive running back Sheldon Canley, Jr.

Now, there's not much argument over whether or not he's the most talented player in the area or the top recruit on the Central Coast. 

But those designations don't always result in the All-Area MVP award. A lot of things have to go right in order for a player to land that honor. 

Staying healthy is a big one. Having team success is another. Deep playoff runs also factor into the voting. 

Lompoc running backs to previously win the award are plenty, including Toa Taua and Lavon Coleman.

Lompoc running backs typically have better junior seasons than senior seasons, especially when college is coming up. Canley is committed to San Diego State. 

Lompoc's offense has also shifted to more of a pass-first scheme in recent years as well, so we're not sure what Canley's workload will look like. 

Also, with the way the game has changed, a field of quarterbacks may have better odds than the area's most talented running back. 

With that said, I think Canley is THE choice. The talent is just too much to ignore. Canley had 512 yards and eight touchdowns on 53 carries in the spring, adding 10 catches for 143 yards and another score.

Arroyo Grande running back Makai Puga is preseason Offensive Player of the Year. It's hard to go with anybody else after Puga rushed for 857 yards and 12 scores in six games last spring. 

The Defensive Player of the Year was a tough one to pick, but I went with Santa Ynez senior Mikey Gills, who had a strong junior season and has all the tools to be even better this year. Gills had 46 tackles, five TFLs, a sack and an interception in five games last spring. 

Of course, Lompoc's Deville Dickerson should be in the mix for the Defensive Player of the Year award, though he always makes a huge impact in the return game and on offense. Dickerson had nine catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns on offense, adding an interception, three return touchdowns and a blocked kick.

Just about every area team is set to kickoff Friday night for the 11-week seasons, which wrap up Oct. 29.

Here's the entire Preseason All-Area Team

Preseason MVP: Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc

Offensive Player of the Year: Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande

Defensive Player of the Year: Mikey Gills, Santa Ynez

Utility Player of the Year: Deville Dickerson, Lompoc

Offense

QB: Cavin Ross, Lompoc

RBs: Malakai Langley, St. Joseph; Anthony Alonzo, Lompoc

FB: Vinny Hernandez, Nipomo

WR: Travis Royal, St. Joseph; Nick Martinez, Santa Maria; Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez; Raemar Agnes, Nipomo

OL: Makai Sat, St. Joseph; Malachi Broome, Righetti; Aaron Guggia, St. Joseph; Brandon Welby, Santa Ynez, Nick Crandall, Santa Ynez; Salomon Gomez, Santa Maria; Eric Lopez, Pioneer Valley

Defense

DL: Leo Toledo, Nipomo; Angel Perez, Santa Maria; Zach Monighetti, Righetti; Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez

LB: Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande; Anthony Moreno, St. Joseph; Erick Santillan, St. Joseph; Rudy Mendez, Pioneer Valley

DB: Elias Martinez, Righetti; Chris Miller, St. Joseph; Cash McClurg, Santa Ynez; Nick Milton, Nipomo; David Placencia, Santa Maria

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments