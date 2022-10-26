With Righetti sitting at match point in its first-round volleyball playoff match Tuesday night, Warriors junior outside hitter Kloe Kline hit a line drive of a serve.

"Oh no," she thought. "That's not going over."

The ball struck the net - then DID go over, landing untouched on the Tulare Western side of the court, and the No. 7 Warriors had a 3-2 (18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 15-8) win against the No. 10 Mustangs at Righetti's Warrior Gym in the opening round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs.

Righetti, 19-9-1, will host No. 15 Tehachapi at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the quarterfinals. Tehachapi's Warriors scored a 3-1 upset at No. 2 Bishop Union (16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18). Tehachapi, 16-12 overall, swept through the South Yosemite Mountain League at 8-0.

When it came to similarities with any Righetti league rival, "Atascadero is the team in our league that Tulare Western most reminded me of," said Righetti junior outside hitter Emma Olney after she gave her team a steady stream of points with her hitting and helped the Warriors to the win.

"(The Mustangs) have good players, good defensive players and a good hitter, No. 1 (outside hitter Avery Starr)."

The Warriors split their two matches against Atascadero. Righetti was the Ocean League runner-up behind Nipomo at 11-3 in league matches.

Tulare Western finished 20-16 overall. The Mustangs finished third in the West Yosemite League at 5-5.

After a see-saw first four sets, the Warriors were simply more steady than the Mustangs were in the deciding fifth. Righetti never trailed in the final set, and an Ava Bradley kill on a Tulare Western service possession put the home team ahead for good at 3-2 in the fifth.

Kline served an ace when the Warriors got the sideout on the Bradley kill then the home team had a 6-2 cushion thanks to an Olney kill and then a tip after successive Kline serves.

The Mustangs never got closer than three points afterward. Righetti led 14-8 when the last Kline serve hit the net then rolled over for the final point.

Tulare Western, with a strong defense that libero Jacklynn Martins helped anchor, took control of the first set when Starr served three aces in a four-point service run. With her team ahead 17-12, Jaida Padilla gave the Mustangs a 20-12 cushion with three service points.

Padilla helped herself by serving an ace for the first point of her run and smacking a kill for the third.

Righetti grabbed the momentum after trailing 15-12 in the second set. Bradley served four points as Olney started finding holes in the Mustangs coverage, particularly on the Mustangs right side.

"She's our key player," Kline said of Olney.

Olney said, "We had a hard time getting anything down against them in the first set, so we started getting smarter with our shots, finding our spots more."

The Mustangs took a brief 19-18 lead in set two, but three Olney service points helped Righetti to a 24-21 lead. Tulare Western beat back three set points, and an Arissa Juarez ace tied the set at 24-all. But then a Juarez serve went long and a Tulare Western shot went wide on a Grace Kennedy serve to give Righetti the set.

Kennedy, the Righetti setter, kept setting up Olney in the third set, and Olney kept delivering, with hard, well-placed shots for points.

The Mustangs snapped a 13-13 tie in the fourth set on two Juarez aces and two Starr kills in a five-point Juarez service run. Righetti couldn't threaten again in the set, but the Warriors took control for good early in set No. 5.

The winner of the Tehachapi-Righetti quarterfinal will play the winner of the No. 6 Caruthers-No. 3 Fresno Christian quarterfinal in the semifinals on Nov. 1.

Division 3

Nipomo and Santa Ynez advance

The No. 6 seeded Titans eased past Madera South 25-18, 25-18 and 25-18. The Titans, the Ocean League champion, will host No. 14 Mission Prep in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Division 3.

Mission Prep upset No. 3 Porterville 3-2 on Tuesday, winning 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25 and 15-8.

Santa Ynez, the No. 7 seed, beat Reedley 3-1, winning 25-22, 25-21, 20-25 and 25-14. The Pirates will host No. 15 Bakersfield Garces on Thursday after Garces upset No. 2 seed Arvin 3-1, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-23.

No. 13 St. Joseph was swept by No. 4 seed Hanford Sierra Pacific 28-26, 25-23 and 25-17. The Knights finished 14-21 on the season.

In Division 2, No. 2 seed Arroyo Grande was swept by No. 15 seed Bakersfield Frontier. Templeton, the No. 12 seed, upset No. 5 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 3-2 and will play at Sanger in the quarterfinals Thursday.