There's a bevy of Central Coast natives shining at the Division I level.
Is there anyone doing better than Santa Maria High grad Trevor Garcia?
Maybe, but that shouldn't take anything away from the stellar season the right-hander is having at Fresno State.
Garcia won a CIF Southern Section title while a junior at Santa Maria High in 2017. He then graduated from Santa Maria and spent three years at Hancock before signing with Fresno State last year.
Garcia is now a 6-foot, 200-pound junior with Mike Batesole's group in Fresno.
Entering Tuesday night's home game against Hawaii, Garcia had thrown 30 2/3 innings with the Bulldogs, allowing just eight earned runs, good for a 2.05 ERA on the season. He's 3-0 with a save.
Garcia's ERA has been steadily dropping all season. He made seven straight appearances between March 25 and April 12 without allowing a single run, dropping his ERA to 1.80 before he gave up a run in a win against Abilene Christian on April 15.
In a win over Sacramento State on April 12, Garcia went four innings and allowed just one hit while striking out five. He struck out five in his previous outing over three innings against New Mexico, allowing just two hits.
Garcia has struck out 33 batters on the year and allowed just eight walks. He's given up 25 hits in 30-plus innings. He has thrown 10 wild pitches, but none since April 2 against Air Force.
Travis Welker, Santa Ynez/Hancock/Fresno State
Garcia has good company at Fresno State. He's playing with Travis Welker, who also spent three years at Hancock, just like Garcia, after graduating from Santa Ynez High School.
Welker walked on at Fresno State and earned the starting shortstop job. Welker has started 23 games for the Bulldogs and is hitting .250 on the year.
A 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior, Welker is known for his consistent fielding ability and prowess at making contact at the plate. Welker has 17 hits on the year and just one extra base hit, a double. But he continues to get on base at a high clip, with 12 walks and just eight strikeouts on the year.
Welker has scored seven times while driving in 11 runs for the Bulldogs, who were 17-18 on the season entering Tuesday night's game against Hawaii.
Brooks Lee, SLO High/Cal Poly
To the surprise of no one, Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee is having a tremendous season playing for his father Larry Lee.
Entering Tuesday night's game against Stanford, Lee was batting .401with 55 hits in 137 at bats. He's slugged seven homers, driven in 37 runs and scored 28 times. Lee has 17 doubles.
One remarkable stat: He's drawn 30 walks and struck out only 10 times on the season. You should not be able to dominate like that at this level. He's been intentionally walked five more times (15) than he's struck out.
Lee is surely a top-10 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.
Ryan Delgado, Righetti/Cal Baptist
Delgado is now a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore with the Lancers. The right-handed pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow as a senior at Righetti but has been working his way back.
He made 11 appearances as a true freshman in 2021 and had a 4.91 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 22 innings.
Delgado has been working on lowering his ERA as it sits at 6.75 at this point in the season. He's pitched 22 2/3 innings and has one save with 15 strikeouts on the year.
Dylan Beavers, Mission Prep/Cal
Don't be surprised to hear two SLO County names called in the first round of this year's MLB Draft. Beavers projects to the major league level as a 6-foot-4, 200-pound outfielder.
As a sophomore in 2021, Beavers put his considerable tools together, batting .303 with 18 homers and 49 RBIs. He's having a strong junior season, batting .290 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs. He's scored 42 times with seven doubles and three triples. He has a .607 career slugging percentage at Cal with 30 career homers.
Stephen Espinoza, Lompoc/San Jose State
Espinoza was a smooth-fielding shortstop at Lompoc who initially committed to New Mexico State, but wound up at San Jose State, where he's now a freshman.
He hasn't seen a lot of playing time yet, but the 6-foot-2, 200-pound infielder has plenty of time to break into the infield rotation. He has one hit in two at bats in 2022 and he scored the go-ahead run in a win against San Francisco earlier this month.
Justin Trimble, UCSB/Arroyo Grande
Trimble is a big first baseman and a freshman with the Gauchos. He's seen almost no playing time, but as a true freshman on one of the top programs in California that's no surprise.
Trimble has played in three games and is 0 for 2 with two strikeouts.
Oscar Rojas, Lompoc/Yale
Rojas is a sophomore right-hander with Yale and is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in November of 2021.
Jeffrey Ray, Lompoc/Hancock/Chico State
Ray is starring at second base for the Wildcats, a Division II program. He entered this week batting .315 on the season with four home runs and 37 RBIs on the year.
Ray was named the CCAA Player of the Week on March 28 after going 7 for 11 with three doubles and a home run. He drove in seven runs and scored seven times that week as the Wildcats went 3-1 against Cal State San Marcos.
John San Jule, Dunn/Columbia
San Jule, a San Luis Obispo native who starred at Dunn in Los Olivos, is now a 6-foot-, 180-pound junior in the Ivy League.
He's played in 11 games in 2022 and is batting .375 with two runs and two RBIs.
Brandon Lawrence, Dunn/Michigan
The Santa Ynez native Lawrence is a sophomore infielder with the Wolverines. He was batting .222 in three starts for Michigan with three RBIs and three runs scored. He had a homer in a win against Iowa.
Jake Steels, Hancock
Steels, who's verbally committed to Cal Poly, is breaking records at Hancock. He set the school's single-season and career records for triples last week.
Steels has 10 career triples entering Tuesday's game, breaking the record set by Colby Barrick (Santa Ynez/Cal Poly) in 2015-16. Steels has nine triples this season alone, breaking the single season record set by Brian Asseltine (1973) and Jacob Witkowski (2013) of seven.
Steels was also closing in on the Bulldogs' single-season record for stolen bases.